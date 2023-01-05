Gustavo Mahler hired as the Chief Executive Officer of Ncardia and of Cellistic, and will join the Board of Directors

Founder Stefan Braam to assume the role of President and Chief Technical Officer and will remain on the Board of Directors

Ncardia and Cellistic continue rapid growth and expansion delivering world class iPSC-based solutions to therapeutic developers

Ncardia and Cellistic continue to build their leadership teams by recruiting Gustavo Mahler as Chief Executive Officer. Gustavo was most recently a Venture Partner with DYNAMK Capital where he invested in leading life sciences tools, technologies, and services. Prior to this role Gustavo spent ten years leading and growing CMC Biologics (now AGC Biologics) resulting in CMC's sale to Asahi Glass Corporation for €520 million which created AGC Biologics. Gustavo also held global leadership positions at Bayer Healthcare.

Gustavo holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires and an MBA from the University of Madrid and has attended MIT Sloan School of Management Executive Education Courses in Leadership Management.

As part of the management team changes, Stefan Braam, the founder of Ncardia and Cellistic, will move into the role of President and Chief Technical Officer where he will oversee the group's technical matters, including investments in unique turn-key immuno-oncology iPSC-based cell therapy platforms.

"We are thrilled with the continued growth and expansion of Ncardia and Cellistic," said Geoff Glass, Chairman of Ncardia and Cellistic. "Our ability to attract someone of Gustavo's caliber to lead the group is a testament to unique opportunity to impact advanced therapies in a profound way. Stefan moving to a role where his unique iPSC expertise can be maximized, while partnering with Gustavo, who is so experienced at scaling technical businesses into GMP, is a potent combination."

"I am excited to join Ncardia and Cellistic, leaders in iPSC space." Gustavo Mahler, Ncardia and Cellistic CEO, said, "Our focus will be to accelerate the commercialization of new applications for discovery and therapeutic development that should transform the drug development and cell therapy landscape."

Stefan Braam, Ncardia President and CTO, said, "Gustavo's experience and expertise in leading the growth of companies like ours both as a CEO and as an investor will enable our maturation and evolution in the coming years, bringing creative, experienced leadership to our strategic growth plans."

About Cellistic

Launched in April 2022 as a subsidiary of Ncardia, Cellistic specializes in process development and manufacture of cell therapies based on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Its focus and expertise in iPSC reprogramming, differentiation, and expansion protocol development positions the business to be the partner of choice for innovative cell therapy developers to commercialize novel advanced therapies. Leveraging more than a decade of Ncardia's scientific and technical knowledge and experience, Cellistic possesses unique capabilities for the design and optimization of proprietary manufacturing platforms for iPSC- based cells that deliver quality products at scale. For more information, visit www.cellistic.com

About Ncardia

Ncardia is a human iPSC technology company that operates worldwide with facilities, offices, and staff throughout Europe and North America. Ncardia is built on the belief that stem cell technology will help bring better therapies to patients faster. The company's goal is to enable biopharmaceutical companies in drug discovery to accelerate their development processes through the integration of human iPSC technologies. For more information, visit www.ncardia.com

