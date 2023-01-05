Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market worth $9.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by System (Conventional, Hybrid), Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation & Crystallization), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2027 from USD 6.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.





Increasing adoption of ZLD systems by various end-use industries due to stringent government regulations regarding wastewater treatment and discharge of effluents is driving the market for ZLD systems. Limited availability of freshwater also supports the growth of the ZLD systems market. Further, increasing concerns over disposal of brine concentrate into oceans is expected to provide the growth opportunities to the ZLD systems manufacturers, especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions.

Based on Systems, hybrid systems accounts for the largest market share in the overall ZLD systems market

Hybrid systems covers the largest market of ZLD systems. These systems can reduce the discharge of industrial liquid & effluents to flow into the ocean and conserve environment. Hybrid system recycles high quantity of wastewater and makes it reusable. Hybrid systems adopts the membrane-based technology which reduces its energy consumption and minimizes the over-all systems operating cost.

Based on Process, Evaporation & crystallization segment to lead the ZLD systems market

Evaporation process results in zero to minimal liquid discharge. The process is widely used in recovering wastewater in various industrial processes such as cooling tower blowdown, scrubber makeup, and demineralized feed water.

Based on end-use industry, Energy and Power accounted for the larger market share in the ZLD systems market

Based on application, Energy and Power segment accounted for the larger market share in the ZLD systems market. ZLD systems are widely utilized in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverage, textile, semiconductor & electronic, Energy & power to reduce the wastewater generating from these end-use industries. The increasing demand from these industries is expected to drive the ZLD systems market.

Based on region, North America holds the largest market share in the ZLD systems market

North America holds the largest market share in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period. Presence of various manufacturing industries in the countries such as US and Canada, increasing cost of wastewater treatment, and rise in the government penalties on discharge of wastewater, are some of the factors driving the ZLD systems market in North America. Further, stringent environmental regulations and increasing awareness towards wastewater treatment is also expected to drive the market demand.

Market Players

The key players in the ZLD systems market include Aquatech International (US), Veolia (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Praj Industries (India), Andritz AG (Austria), H2O GmbH (Germany), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Condorchem Envitech (Spain), Safbon water technology (US), Ion exchange India Ltd (India), Toshiba Infrastructure systems and solutions corporation (Japan), and Petro Sep (Canada).

