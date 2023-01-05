

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) has reached an agreement to acquire Embody, Inc., a privately-held medical device company focused on soft tissue healing, for $155 million at closing and up to an additional $120 million subject to achieving future milestones over a three year period. The acquisition includes Embody's complete portfolio of collagen-based biointegrative solutions - including the TAPESTRY biointegrative implant for tendon healing and TAPESTRY RC.



Zimmer Biomet expects the acquisition to be accretive to overall revenue growth and slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2023.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIMMER BIOMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de