

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Weekly Jobless Claims, Private sector employment as well as the U.S. trade deficit might special attention on Thursday.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine is turning into its tenth month. The United States offered armored vehicles, while France offered support to Ukraine with light armored combat vehicles.



The Chinese government announced that it will reopen its border with Hong Kong on January 8. The border was shut for nearly three years.



In the corporate sector, in order to save costs, Amazon announced its plans to cut 18000 jobs.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 11.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 29.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday in positive territory. The Dow rose 133.40 points or 0.4 percent to 33,269.77, the Nasdaq climbed 71.78 points or 0.7 percent to 10,458.76, and the S&P 500 advanced 28.83 points or 0.8 percent at 3,852.97.



ADP Research Institute's Employment Report for December will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is 145,000, while it was up 127,000 in November.



International Trade in Goods and Services for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $75 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $78.2 billion.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 225K in the prior week.



The US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI Composite Final is scheduled at 9.45 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 213 bcf.



The Petroleum Status Report for the week will be announced at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 0.7 million barrels and gasoline inventories were down 3.1 million barrels.



Three-year and 10-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $8.55 trillion.



Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.01 percent to 3,155.22.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.25 percent to 21,052.17.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.40 percent to 25,820.80 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 1,868.90.



Australian stocks ended off their day's highs. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally higher at 7,063.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 0.14 percent to 7,259.30.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 1.06 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 4.00 points or 0.03 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 33.62 points or 0.44 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 50.36 points or 0.45 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.057 percent.



