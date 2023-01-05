Laxxon Medical to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Laxxon Medical Corporation announced today their invitation to participate as a private company in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 10-12, 2023.
Helmut Kerschbaumer, CEO/Chairman, and Alexander Ruckdaeschel, Chief Strategy Officer, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors throughout the day on January 12, 2023.
About Laxxon Medical Corporation
Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering innovative 3D screen printed pharmaceutical solutions through SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology), an additive 3D screen printing technology and manufacturing process. Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the use and application of SPID®-Technology for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.
For more information, visit www.laxxonmedical.com
Investor Contact:
Alexander Ruckdaeschel
Chief Strategy Director
a.ruckdaeschel@laxxonmedical.com
Media Contact:
Frances Hoggard
Communications Manager
f.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com
