US Lighting Group, Inc.: US Lighting Group Announces Cortes Campers Expands into Six States, Positive 2023 Outlook for Cortes Campers, Continued Expansion of its Distributor Network

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that it has signed Pete's RV Center as a Cortes Campers dealership to carry the Cortes Campers brand of fiberglass RV travel trailers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, South Carolina, and Maine. Pete's RV Center has been in business selling travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes for more than 70 years.

"We are delighted to have Pete's RV Center join the Cortes Campers family allowing us to expand our presence to six key markets in the United States," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "Pete's RV has seven decades of experience in the RV business, so partnering with them is a major step for us in growing our distributor network. The volume of major RV brands sold every year by Pete's RV dealerships is a testament to their reputation and team spirit. Our partnership with Pete's RV gives us the opportunity to work with another floor planning finance program taking us to the next level with the larger RV dealers. We are gearing up production for the first quarter in 2023, when our dealers will be showing their Cortes Campers at upcoming RV Dealer shows. The interest in our RV products and the growth trend we are seeing in our prefabricated molded fiberglass campers promises to be an exciting year for us in 2023."

Cortes Campers has been ramping up production to meet projected 2023 demand with its expanded color options including metallic flake, two-tone colors as well as our solid color options. Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its RV travel trailers with the strength of a boat; no wood is used in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. We offer a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, at a competitive price.

Pete's RV Center website: www.petesrv.com

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

