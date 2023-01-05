Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that Medi-Call Inc. ("Medi-Call"), the Company's wholly-owned telehealth company, has launched its mobile telehealth application for iOS and Android devices in Ontario and Alberta.

Medi-Call now proudly has healthcare professionals across British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta to provide healthcare services through their telehealth app. Medi-Call first launched its telehealth services in British Columbia in June 2022. Due to the current healthcare conditions within Canada, the Company decided to expand its telehealth services to both provinces in an effort to aid in more accessible healthcare solutions for patients who need care.

Recent studies report a high demand for telehealth services. In fact, according to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), 91% of Canadian patients were satisfied using virtual care, with 46% stating they prefer virtual care as the first point of contact with their doctor.

Additionally, a new report from the Fraser Institute reports that this year's average waiting period to receive healthcare is 27.4 weeks, nearly six and a half months, the longest wait times in healthcare ever recorded.

Management is confident that this expansion will not only benefit patients looking for more available healthcare, but also improve the Company's healthcare revenue and profit.

"We are thrilled to expand Medi-Call to Ontario and Alberta. The rise in healthcare wait times are at an all-time high. Expanding our telehealth services is one way Datametrex plans to provide a solution to bring more accessible care to those who need it. With our recent news of acquiring Imagine Health Centres and the expansion of our telehealth services with Lucira, the company is one step closer to providing simplified, timely healthcare to those who need it!" said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"The number of patients is increasing that are unable to get the healthcare they need as Canada faces a national crisis in the healthcare system. With lack of accessibility being one of the primary issues of this crisis, providing timely care to patients who require healthcare services is one of Medi-Call's missions. With the expansion into Ontario and Alberta, more Canadians will be able to use virtual telehealth to get the care they deserve," said Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with physicians in real-time. Medi-Call's goal is to simplify healthcare for patients by making mobile healthcare services more accessible virtually from the touch of their device. Medi-Call provides a number of health services such as general and preventative care, urgent care, mental health services, and prescriptions. Our team of healthcare professionals is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually to make a difference in patient's health outcomes. Additionally, Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those who have limited mobility, while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with a prominent footprint in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Through the power of artificial intelligence, Datametrex creates solutions for cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicles. Datametrex's mission is to provide innovative tools and solutions that accelerate services and support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

