Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Issues Shareholder Letter

Dear Shareholders,

As we embark on a new year, we are excited to report on some of our accomplishments during the past year and to provide some of our goals for the upcoming year. Overall, we feel that we are entering the new year as a more agile and efficient company, having integrated much of the businesses that we acquired in 2021.

Despite the past year's challenges, we maintain a positive outlook for the future. In Q4 of 2022, we took several steps to enhance our operations, including implementing cost-saving measures, streamlining our processes, and adopting more effective business practices. We also intensified our focus on web platform monetization and on cultivating solid partnerships to generate additional sales opportunities. In the coming quarter, we intend to launch new self-service initiatives enabling our clients to interact with us seamlessly and efficiently. Specifically, we plan to introduce platform automation to facilitate small and mid-market clients' engagements with our on-demand freelance recruiters.

In addition to these endeavors, we have also made a concerted effort to improve our financial and accounting processes. We have introduced new procedures to facilitate quicker financial cycling, such as streamlined collections and client approval processes.

We recently announced the divestiture of one of our software platforms to Talent, Inc., a move that generated capital, reduced technology expenditure, and allowed us to concentrate on our most profitable OnDemand Recruiting product line. Furthermore, we continue to discuss and evaluate strategic opportunities, as we have previously disclosed.

Although the macroeconomic environment may be uncertain, we are confident in the appeal of our products and the sustained demand for our services. The job market remains robust, with a historically low unemployment rate and a "mostly positive" outlook, according to ERE. Our on-demand business model is particularly well-suited to a cost-conscious environment, and we should be well-positioned to capitalize on the trends driving demand, such as the flourishing healthcare sector and in US companies hiring internationally.

We are grateful for your ongoing support and confidence in our company. We are committed to working diligently to deliver value to you, our shareholders. Keep in touch with our regular updates at https://investors.recruiter.com.

Sincerely,

Evan Sohn

Chairman and CEO

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

