Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.01.2023 | 14:46
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 73.7107

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40344855

CODE: 500U LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681049018 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      500U LN 
Sequence No.:  213711 
EQS News ID:  1528689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.