

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Thursday showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.



ADP said private sector employment shot up by 235,000 jobs in December after surging by an upwardly revised 182,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected employment to jump by about 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 127,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The report noted the job resurgence in the last two months of 2022 was led by consumer-facing service industries.



