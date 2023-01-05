Islamabad, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Nutrifactor, Pakistan's leading natural supplements & vitamin brand expands its business to the global market, giving international consumers easier access to its products.

Nutrifactor has been providing premium quality healthcare products to South Asian consumers for over 10 years, playing a notable role in global efforts to improve the nutritional status of this region. Natural ingredients, innovation and diverse range of products have made Nutrifactor a popular and reliable healthcare brand.

"We are thrilled to introduce our brand in the international markets," said Amjad Ali CEO of Nutrifactor. "Our products are receiving excellent feedback and we want to ensure that everyone has access to our quality products, regardless of the geographical restrictions."

In addition to this expansion to global markets, Nutrifactor is introducing a new range of products including skincare and protein supplements to cater needs of consumers in these regions. Nutrifactor also offers customized formulations in different dosage forms i.e., tablets, soft gels, capsules, chewable, gummies, syrups and powders, offering one of the widest varieties of dosage forms.

Expanding its business to over 30+ countries across the globe in 6 different continents, Nutrifactor is on its way to becoming a globally renowned brand. Over the years, Nutrifactor has actively displayed its presence at multiple cross-border exhibitions.

Nutrifactor is committed to providing the highest quality products to its consumers across the world. With their expansion to international markets, they are confident that they will be able to meet the needs of international consumers.

