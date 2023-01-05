Industry-leading investor transparency platform recognized by foremost government technology awards program in 2023

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / BondLink , the cloud-based investor transparency and debt management platform for the $4 trillion municipal bond market, has been honored by Government Technology as a GovTech 100 company for 2023. BondLink earned the recognition for its technologies that help governments, schools, public utilities and non-profits connect directly into the capital markets to more efficiently access capital to fund public infrastructure projects.

BondLink Honored with GovTech 100 Award For Fifth Consecutive Year

This is the fifth consecutive year that BondLink has been recognized as one of the top technology companies serving governments across the country. The GovTech 100 list highlights the top companies delivering innovative solutions to support state and local governments across the United States.

"Governments do some of the most important work in this country, and we're proud of the solutions we can provide to further their mission when it comes to building new roads and bridges and schools," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "As one of the only fintech companies in the municipal bond market, we're incredibly proud to be part of the GovTech 100 again, as it reflects the impact we're having on an essential market in this country."

BondLink's rapid adoption by issuers and investors in 2022 was joined with many other notable successes. The company increased its team size by nearly 50% and opened its new Boston headquarters to provide a collaborative space for the team to work and meet in person. It launched two new resources: a fully automated debt management database and a personalized ESG and green bond solution. BondLink also announced its partnership with InspereX in May 2022, which provides thousands of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) access to the financial data and reports that municipal bond issuers share via BondLink directly within the leading fixed-income platform, BondNav®.

"This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity - from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology. "Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments."

The latest GovTech 100 class will be featured in the January/February 2023 issue of Government Technology magazine. To view the full 2023 GovTech 100 list, please visit www.govtech.com/100 . To learn more about BondLink, please visit www.BondLink.com and request a demo today.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor transparency and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

