Rubin began the interview by elaborating on his background with the Company. "I came to LightPath after spending my whole career in the optics and photonics industry," said Rubin. "I chose LightPath because I felt as though it was under utilized in terms of its capabilities and technologies," he shared. "Photonics has been starting to get installed within every application in every industry, so we have been leveraging the technology to make LightPath into more of a product and solutions company."

"We are focused not on providing our customers with lower cost components, but providing higher-end customers with complete solutions," continued Rubin, as he elaborated on the Company's numerous products and services. "We are really making photonics available for companies that could not touch it before."

"How do you plan on leveraging your proprietary Black Diamond("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses to induce customers to partner with you on higher value projects?" asked Jolly. "What is very different between visible light and infrared light is the material," explained Rubin, adding that until now lenses have not been able to transmit infrared lighting without the use of crystal glass, which represents significant supply chain issues and complexities in manufacturing. Rubin then discussed the Company's Black Diamond glass, which allows designers to utilize a variety of optical applications while minimizing the use of crystal glass.

"It also allows for the design of much more compact systems, as well as more complex systems," continued Rubin. "These materials are really bringing a new level of innovation to infrared imaging that until now did not exist."

"Do you have a provisional patent on the Black Diamond glass?" asked Jolly. "What we have is an exclusive license from the US government in perpetuity to commercialize those materials," said Rubin.

"Could you tell us about the Company's new MANTIS camera and what makes it unique compared to other products on the market?" asked Jolly. "It is absolutely an exciting product," shared Rubin. "This is the kind of product we dreamt about," he added. "Today, short-wave, mid-wave, and long-wave represent three different products," said Rubin, before elaborating on the capabilities of these technologies. "We took a long-wave camera and extended it to work in mid-wave," said Rubin. "You're getting two for the price of one," he added, noting that the cost is also drastically reduced due to the use of the Company's proprietary materials and technology.

"What should investors take away from your recent release detailing a higher backlog?" asked Jolly. "The backlog is 50% higher than what we've been averaging over the last few years," shared Rubin. "Most of it is for the short-term," he added. "In the past, this company relied heavily on China for both manufacturing and sales. We have changed that and diversified away from China," explained Rubin. "We now have a higher backlog, less reliance on China, higher quality revenue, and a higher-end, more sophisticated product that gives us a better margin and improved growth prospects."

To close the interview, Rubin encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to evolve, restructure, and expand the Company.

