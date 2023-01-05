EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 announced on 25 March 2021
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 announced on 25 March 2021
In the period from 26 March 2021 up to and including 31 December 2022, a total number of 141,601,196 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 of Aroundtown SA (the "Company").
On 25 March 2021, the commencement of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 was disclosed by way of an ad-hoc-announcement as well as by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation"). By way of additional ad-hoc-announcements as well as by way of additional notifications pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a MAR and Art. 2 para. 1 Delegated Regulation on 27 December 2021 and 1 February 2022, the Company announced to extend the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 until 31 December 2022 and to increase it in volume. The Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 was conducted on the basis of the respective authorizations granted by the general meeting of the Company on 6 May 2020, respectively.
The Company repurchased a total number of 141,601,196 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 4.94 excluding incidental costs. This corresponds to 9.2% of the Company's share capital. The total price of the repurchased shares was EUR 699.2 million excluding incidental costs. The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by the Company. Information on the individual share buy-back transactions is also published on the Company's website at www.aroundtown.de under section "Investor Relations".
Luxembourg, 5 January 2023
The Board of Directors
05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1528755 05.01.2023 CET/CEST