

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area improved notably in December, although it still remained negative, data published by the Bank of Italy showed on Thursday.



The eurocoin indicator rose to -0.23 in December from -0.62 in November. In October, the indicator stood at -0.31.



The current rising trend mainly reflects the improvement in consumer confidence and the overall recovery of the qualitative indicators regarding business activity.



The monthly indicator developed by the Bank of Italy and CEPR provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.



