Executive Summary - Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Compared to Fiscal 2022, Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020

Consolidated net sales revenue was $558.6 million, a decrease of 10.6% from fiscal 2022, a decrease of 12.4% from fiscal 2021, and an increase of 17.7% from fiscal 2020

Core business net sales decrease of 10.0% from fiscal 2022, a decrease of 9.6% from fiscal 2021, and an increase of 23.9% from fiscal 2020

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.15, compared to $3.10 for the same period last year, $3.34 for fiscal 2021, and $2.71 for fiscal 2020

Non-GAAP Core adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75, a decrease of 26.1% from fiscal 2022, a decrease of 23.8% from fiscal 2021, and a decrease of 7.7% from fiscal 2020

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75, a decrease of 26.1% from fiscal 2022, a decrease of 26.9% from fiscal 2021, and a decrease of 11.9% from fiscal 2020

Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "While the operating environment remained difficult, our third quarter financial performance exceeded our expectations. Gross margin and cash flow improved significantly during the quarter, and our efforts to reduce inventory have resulted in inventory levels that are now below where we finished last fiscal year. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, core net sales are up 33.1% on a three-year stack vs. the pre-Covid base of fiscal year 2020. Over those same nine months, core adjusted diluted EPS is up 6.6% on a three-year stack despite the negative impacts this fiscal year from inflation, higher interest rates, and lower operating leverage."

"Regarding our outlook for this fiscal year, we are raising the bottom of our range for both sales and adjusted EPS. Consumption remains soft in certain of our categories and some retailers are continuing to reduce their orders as they sell down their inventory. We are, however, encouraged to see trade inventory at some key retailers start to better align with sell through, as well as stabilization and modest improvement in market share for certain categories such as Beauty appliances."

Mr. Mininberg continued: "During the quarter, we made significant progress on each of the workstreams comprising Project Pegasus. Under the organizational workstream, today we are announcing three major changes intended to streamline and simplify the organization. First, we are combining Beauty and Health & Wellness into a single reportable segment that will be referred to and reported as "Beauty & Wellness." Second, we are creating a North America Regional Market Organization (RMO) that will be responsible for sales and go to market for all categories and channels in the United States and Canada. Third, we are further centralizing certain functions under shared services, especially in Operations and Finance. Consistent with our strategic choices throughout the transformation, our business segments will be even more focused on brand development, consumer-centric innovation and marketing. The RMOs will execute on go-to-market strategies and shared services will be even more centralized. We believe these and the other Pegasus workstreams will increase our effectiveness and the savings will provide fuel to reinvest in returning to growth under our value creation flywheel."

Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) Home & Outdoor Health & Wellness Beauty Total Fiscal 2022 sales revenue, net $ 246,135 $ 203,900 $ 174,849 $ 624,884 Organic business (1) (57,262 ) (22,046 ) (36,242 ) (115,550 ) Impact of foreign currency (3,191 ) (1,371 ) (2,512 ) (7,074 ) Acquisition (2) 43,255 — 13,091 56,346 Change in sales revenue, net (17,198 ) (23,417 ) (25,663 ) (66,278 ) Fiscal 2023 sales revenue, net $ 228,937 $ 180,483 $ 149,186 $ 558,606 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) (7.0 ) % (11.5 ) % (14.7 ) % (10.6 ) % Organic business (23.3 ) % (10.8 ) % (20.7 ) % (18.5 ) % Impact of foreign currency (1.3 ) % (0.7 ) % (1.4 ) % (1.1 ) % Acquisition 17.6 % — % 7.5 % 9.0 % Operating margin (GAAP) Fiscal 2023 13.5 % 11.8 % 16.8 % 13.8 % Fiscal 2022 17.6 % 6.7 % 19.0 % 14.4 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) Fiscal 2023 17.4 % 11.8 % 21.1 % 16.6 % Fiscal 2022 19.4 % 10.7 % 20.9 % 17.0 %

Three Months Ended November 30, % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 FY23/FY22 FY23/FY21 FY23/FY20 Consolidated net sales revenue $ 558,606 $ 624,884 $ 637,737 $ 474,737 (10.6 ) % (12.4 ) % 17.7 % Core business net sales revenue (3) 558,606 620,509 617,766 450,742 (10.0 ) % (9.6 ) % 23.9 % Leadership Brand net sales revenue (4) 451,500 506,982 508,210 379,604 (10.9 ) % (11.2 ) % 18.9 % Online channel net sales revenue (5) 145,577 141,233 152,562 114,193 3.1 % (4.6 ) % 27.5 % Consolidated Diluted EPS $ 2.15 $ 3.10 $ 3.34 $ 2.71 (30.6 ) % (35.6 ) % (20.7 ) % Consolidated Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (6) 2.75 3.72 3.76 3.12 (26.1 ) % (26.9 ) % (11.9 ) % Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (3) (6) 2.75 3.72 3.61 2.98 (26.1 ) % (23.8 ) % (7.7 ) %

Nine Months Ended November 30, % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 FY23/FY22 FY23/FY21 FY23/FY20 Consolidated net sales revenue $ 1,588,084 $ 1,641,335 $ 1,589,424 $ 1,265,067 (3.2 ) % (0.1 ) % 25.5 % Core business net sales revenue (3) 1,588,084 1,611,098 1,526,995 1,193,454 (1.4 ) % 4.0 % 33.1 % Leadership Brand net sales revenue (4) 1,338,849 1,329,858 1,288,614 1,012,346 0.7 % 3.9 % 32.3 % Online channel net sales revenue (5) 372,762 369,007 398,175 299,901 1.0 % (6.4 ) % 24.3 % Consolidated Diluted EPS $ 4.45 $ 7.52 $ 9.14 $ 6.15 (40.8 ) % (51.3 ) % (27.6 ) % Consolidated Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (6) 7.44 9.85 10.05 7.42 (24.5 ) % (26.0 ) % 0.3 % Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (3) (6) 7.44 9.67 9.58 6.98 (23.1 ) % (22.3 ) % 6.6 %

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company committed to a plan to divest certain assets within its Beauty segment's mass channel personal care business ("Personal Care"). On June 7, 2021, the Company completed the sale of its North America Personal Care business and on March 25, 2022, the Company completed the sale of the Latin America and Caribbean Personal Care business. The Company defines Core business as strategic business that it expects to be an ongoing part of its operations, and Non-Core business as business or net assets (including net assets held for sale) that it expects to divest within a year of its designation as Non-Core. Accordingly, sales from the Personal Care business were included in Non-Core business for all historical periods presented. As a result of these dispositions, the Company no longer has any results of operations from Non-Core business or any assets or liabilities classified as held for sale.

Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) Home & Outdoor Health & Wellness Beauty Total Fiscal 2022 sales revenue, net $ 246,135 $ 203,900 $ 174,849 $ 624,884 Core business (3) (17,198 ) (23,417 ) (21,288 ) (61,903 ) Non-Core business (Personal Care) (3) — — (4,375 ) (4,375 ) Change in sales revenue, net (17,198 ) (23,417 ) (25,663 ) (66,278 ) Fiscal 2023 sales revenue, net $ 228,937 $ 180,483 $ 149,186 $ 558,606 Total net sales revenue decline (7.0 ) % (11.5 ) % (14.7 ) % (10.6 ) % Core business (7.0 ) % (11.5 ) % (12.2 ) % (9.9 ) % Non-Core business (Personal Care) — % — % (2.5 ) % (0.7 ) %

Consolidated Results - Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Consolidated net sales revenue decreased $66.3 million, or 10.6%, to $558.6 million compared to $624.9 million. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease from Organic business of $115.6 million, or 18.5%. The Organic business decrease primarily reflects lower sales in all segments due to lower consumer demand, shifts in consumer spending patterns, reduced orders from retail customers due to higher trade inventory levels, the unfavorable comparative impact of approximately $15 million from earlier than typical customer orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as retailers accelerated orders to try to avoid supply chain disruptions during the prior year holiday season, and a net sales revenue decline of $4.4 million in Non-Core business due to the sale of the Personal Care business. These factors were partially offset by the favorable impact of customer price increases related to rising freight and product costs, higher closeout channel sales in the Home & Outdoor segment and an increase in sales of humidification products in the Health & Wellness segment. The Organic business decline was partially offset by the contribution from the acquisitions of Osprey of $43.3 million and Curlsmith of $13.1 million, or 9.0% to consolidated net sales revenue.





Consolidated gross profit margin increased 2.1 percentage points to 45.9%, compared to 43.8%. The increase in consolidated gross profit margin was primarily due to a favorable mix of more Home & Outdoor sales within consolidated net sales revenue, a more favorable customer mix within the Home & Outdoor segment, and a more favorable product mix within the Beauty segment primarily due to the acquisition of Curlsmith. These factors were partially offset by a less favorable product mix within the Home & Outdoor segment due to the acquisition of Osprey and the net dilutive impact of inflationary costs and related customer price increases.





Consolidated selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") ratio increased 0.9 percentage points to 30.3%, compared to 29.4%. The increase in the consolidated SG&A ratio was primarily due to unfavorable operating leverage, higher salary and wage costs, higher marketing expense, increased amortization expense, higher outbound freight costs, and higher share-based compensation expense. These factors were partially offset by a gain from insurance recoveries on damaged inventory of $9.7 million, reduced annual incentive compensation expense, the favorable leverage impact of customer price increases related to inflationary costs, a decrease in EPA compliance costs of $2.9 million, and the favorable comparative impact of acquisition-related expense incurred in connection with the Osprey transaction during the prior year period.





Consolidated operating income was $77.2 million, or 13.8% of net sales revenue, compared to $90.0 million, or 14.4% of net sales revenue. The 0.6 percentage point decrease in consolidated operating margin was primarily due to unfavorable operating leverage, restructuring charges of $10.5 million, the unfavorable impact of less Beauty segment sales within consolidated net sales revenue, a less favorable product mix within the Home & Outdoor segment due to the acquisition of Osprey, higher salary and wage costs, an increase in outbound freight costs, increased amortization expense, and higher share-based compensation expense. These factors were partially offset by a gain from insurance recoveries on damaged inventory of $9.7 million, reduced annual incentive compensation expense, a decrease in EPA compliance costs of $2.8 million, the favorable comparative impact of acquisition-related expense incurred in connection with the Osprey transaction during the prior year period, a more favorable customer mix within the Home & Outdoor segment, and a more favorable product mix within the Beauty segment primarily due to the acquisition of Curlsmith.





Interest expense was $13.1 million, compared to $3.2 million. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to higher average levels of debt outstanding, including borrowings to fund the acquisitions of Osprey and Curlsmith as well as construction of the previously-announced new distribution center in Tennessee, and higher average interest rates compared to the same period last year.





Income tax expense as a percentage of income before income tax was 19.1% compared to 12.9%, primarily due to lower forecasted annual income before income tax and shifts in the mix of income in various tax jurisdictions, which were partially offset by increased tax benefits for discrete items.





Net income was $51.8 million, compared to $75.7 million. Diluted EPS was $2.15, compared to $3.10. Diluted EPS decreased primarily due to lower operating income in the Home & Outdoor and Beauty segments, higher interest expense and an increase in the effective income tax rate. These factors were partially offset by higher operating income in the Health & Wellness segment and lower weighted average diluted shares outstanding.





Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased 10.8% to $99.7 million compared to $111.8 million.

On an adjusted basis for the third quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022, excluding acquisition-related expenses, EPA compliance costs, gain from insurance recoveries, restructuring charges, amortization of intangible assets, and non-cash share-based compensation, as applicable:

Adjusted operating income decreased $13.4 million, or 12.7%, to $92.7 million, or 16.6% of net sales revenue, compared to $106.1 million, or 17.0% of net sales revenue. The 0.4 percentage point decrease in adjusted operating margin is primarily driven by unfavorable operating leverage, the unfavorable impact of less Beauty segment sales within consolidated net sales revenue, a less favorable product mix within the Home & Outdoor segment due to the acquisition of Osprey, higher salary and wage costs, and an increase in outbound freight costs. These factors were partially offset by reduced annual incentive compensation expense, a more favorable customer mix within the Home & Outdoor segment, and a more favorable product mix within the Beauty segment primarily due to the acquisition of Curlsmith.

Adjusted income decreased $24.4 million, or 26.9%, to $66.3 million, compared to $90.6 million for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 26.1% to $2.75 compared to $3.72. The decrease in adjusted diluted EPS was primarily due to lower adjusted operating income, higher interest expense and an increase in the effective income tax rate. These factors were partially offset by lower weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Segment Results - Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Home & Outdoor net sales revenue decreased $17.2 million, or 7.0%, to $228.9 million, compared to $246.1 million. The decline was driven by a decrease from Organic business of $57.3 million, or 23.3%, primarily due to declines in sales related to lower consumer demand driven by shifts in consumer spending patterns and reduced orders from retail customers due to higher trade inventory levels, the unfavorable comparative impact of earlier than typical customer orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as retailers accelerated orders to try to avoid supply chain disruptions during the prior year holiday season, and lower sales in the club channel. These factors were partially offset by higher sales in the closeout channel and the favorable impact of customer price increases related to rising freight and product costs. The Organic business decline was partially offset by the contribution of $43.3 million from the acquisition of Osprey. Operating income was $30.8 million, or 13.5% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $43.2 million, or 17.6% of segment net sales revenue. The 4.1 percentage point decrease in segment operating margin was primarily due to the impact of the acquisition of Osprey, which has a lower operating margin than the rest of the Home & Outdoor segment, increased salary and wage costs, restructuring charges of $5.1 million, and unfavorable operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by reduced annual incentive compensation expense, a decrease in distribution expense, the net impact of inflationary costs and related customer price increases, lower inventory obsolescence expense, and a more favorable customer mix. Adjusted operating income decreased 16.5% to $39.9 million, or 17.4% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $47.7 million, or 19.4% of segment net sales revenue.

Health & Wellness net sales revenue decreased $23.4 million, or 11.5%, to $180.5 million, compared to $203.9 million. The decline was driven by a decrease from Organic business of $22.0 million, or 10.8%, primarily due to lower sales of thermometry, seasonal categories, water filtration, and air filtration products primarily driven by lower consumer demand, shifts in consumer spending patterns and reduced orders from retail customers due to higher trade inventory levels. These factors were partially offset by an increase in sales of humidification products, growth in international sales, and the impact of customer price increases related to rising freight and product costs. Operating income was $21.3 million, or 11.8% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $13.6 million, or 6.7% of segment net sales revenue. The 5.1 percentage point increase in segment operating margin was primarily due to a gain from insurance recoveries on damaged inventory of $8.2 million, a decrease in EPA compliance costs of $2.8 million, lower inventory obsolescence expense, the net impact of inflationary costs and related customer price increases, decreased annual incentive compensation expense, reduced salary and wage costs, lower outbound freight costs, and an increase in duty refunds received. These factors were partially offset by unfavorable operating leverage, restructuring charges of $2.9 million, and higher distribution expense. Adjusted operating income decreased 2.1% to $21.3 million, or 11.8% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $21.8 million, or 10.7% of segment net sales revenue.

Beauty net sales revenue decreased $25.7 million, or 14.7%, to $149.2 million, compared to $174.8 million. The decline was driven by a decrease from Organic business of $36.2 million, or 20.7%. The Organic business decrease was primarily due to reduced hair appliances category sales driven by lower consumer demand, shifts in consumer spending patterns and reduced orders from retail customers due to higher trade inventory levels, the unfavorable comparative impact of earlier than typical customer orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as retailers accelerated orders to try to avoid supply chain disruptions during the prior year holiday season, and a decline in Non-Core business net sales revenue due to the sale of the Personal Care business. These factors were partially offset by the impact of customer price increases related to rising freight and product costs and $13.1 million from the acquisition of Curlsmith. Operating income was $25.1 million, or 16.8% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $33.2 million, or 19.0% of segment net sales revenue. The 2.2 percentage point decrease in segment operating margin was primarily due to unfavorable operating leverage, increased salary and wage costs, restructuring charges of $2.5 million, higher share-based compensation expense, the net dilutive impact of inflationary costs and related customer price increases, an increase in inventory obsolescence expense, higher distribution expense, increased outbound freight costs, and an increase in amortization expense. These factors were partially offset by decreased annual incentive compensation expense, a gain from insurance recoveries on damaged inventory of $1.5 million, favorable foreign exchange impacts, and a more favorable product mix primarily due to the acquisition of Curlsmith. Adjusted operating income decreased 14.0% to $31.5 million, or 21.1% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $36.6 million, or 20.9% of segment net sales revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights - Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $45.3 million, compared to $44.3 million.

Accounts receivable turnover was 70.6 days, compared to 70.4 days.

Inventory was $536.8 million, compared to $585.8 million. Trailing twelve-month inventory turnover was 2.1 times, compared to 2.3 times.

Total short- and long-term debt was $1,080.5 million, compared to $447.5 million, primarily due to the acquisitions of Osprey and Curlsmith as well as investments in construction of the new distribution center.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of the fiscal year was $49.5 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $5.1 million for the same period last year.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, net cash used by investing activities of $290.7 million included investments to acquire Curlsmith for $147.9 million and capital asset expenditures of $125.8 million for construction of the new distribution center.

Restructuring Plan

The Company previously announced a global restructuring plan intended to expand operating margins through initiatives designed to improve effectiveness and efficiency (collectively referred to as "Project Pegasus"). Project Pegasus, under the leadership of the Chief Operating Officer, Noel Geoffroy, and with advice from a premium global consulting firm, includes initiatives to further optimize the Company's brand portfolio, streamline and simplify the organization, accelerate cost of goods savings projects, enhance the efficiency of its supply chain network, optimize its indirect spending, and improve its cash flow and working capital, as well as other activities. The Company anticipates these initiatives will create operating efficiencies, as well as provide a platform to fund future growth investments.

As part of the Pegasus workstream focused on streamlining and simplifying the organization, the Company is announcing three major changes to the structure of its organization. The first change results in combining the Beauty and Health & Wellness businesses into a single reportable segment that will be referred to and reported as "Beauty & Wellness." The second is the creation of a North America Regional Market Organization responsible for sales and go to market strategies for all categories and channels in the United States and Canada. The third is further centralization of certain functions under shared services, especially in Operations and Finance to better support the business segments and RMOs. The new structure will reduce the size of the global workforce by approximately 10%. The majority of the role reductions will be completed by March 1st, 2023. Nearly all of the remaining role reductions are expected to be completed before the end of fiscal year 2024. The Company believes that these changes better focus business segment resources on brand development, consumer-centric innovation and marketing, the RMOs on sales and go to market strategies, and shared services on their respective areas of expertise while also creating a more efficient and effective organizational structure. Beginning with the Company's fiscal 2023 Form 10-K, future disclosures will reflect the two reportable segments, Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness.

Consistent with the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company continues to have the following expectations regarding Project Pegasus:

Targeted annualized pre-tax operating profit improvements of approximately $75 million to $85 million, which the Company expects to begin in fiscal 2024 and be substantially achieved by the end of fiscal 2026.

Estimated cadence of the recognition of the savings will be approximately 25% in fiscal 2024, approximately 50% in fiscal 2025 and approximately 25% in fiscal 2026.

Total profit improvements to be realized approximately 60% through reduced cost of goods sold and 40% through lower SG&A.

Total one-time pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $85 million to $95 million over the duration of the plan, which is expected to be completed during fiscal 2025 and will primarily be comprised of severance and employee related costs, professional fees, contract termination costs, and other exit and disposal costs.

All of the Company's operating segments and shared services will be impacted by the plan.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Annual Outlook

The Company believes that Core business growth is the most relevant basis, as it provides the best comparability between historical and future periods. Due to the sale of the Personal Care business, the Company is not currently expecting any material activity related to Non-Core business in fiscal 2023. Therefore, the amounts included in its updated outlook for fiscal 2023 will be shown on a consolidated basis. However, due to the fact that the fiscal 2022 results include material activity related to Non-Core business, the year-over-year growth rates on a consolidated and Core business basis will be different. Where appropriate, the information provided in the outlook will reflect growth rates on both a consolidated and Core business basis.

The Company now expects consolidated net sales revenue in the range of $2.025 billion to $2.050 billion, which implies a decline of 8.9% to 7.8%, and a Core business decline of 7.5% to 6.4%.

The Company's updated fiscal year net sales outlook reflects the following expectations by segment:

Home & Outdoor net sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%; including net sales from Osprey of $180 million to $185 million;

Health & Wellness net sales decline of 11% to 10%; and

Beauty Core business net sales decline of 18.5% to 17.5%; including net sales from Curlsmith of $35 million to $40 million.

The Company now expects consolidated GAAP diluted EPS of $4.82 to $5.11 and consolidated non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $9.20 to $9.40, which implies a decrease in consolidated adjusted diluted EPS in the range of 25.6% to 23.9%, and a decrease in Core adjusted diluted EPS in the range of 24.5% to 22.8%. This includes adjusted diluted EPS contribution from Osprey of approximately $0.35 to $0.40, and $0.20 to $0.25 from Curlsmith.

The Company's updated consolidated net sales and EPS outlooks reflect the following assumptions:

the assumption that the severity of the cough/cold/flu season will be higher than pre-COVID historical averages;

December 2022 foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant for the remainder of the fiscal year;

the estimated net favorable impact to net sales of approximately $10 million and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $0.10 related to the EPA matter;

estimated incremental after-tax inflationary cost pressures in the range of $50 million to $55 million, or approximately $2.10 to $2.25 of adjusted diluted EPS;

expected interest expense of $42 million to $43 million based on the current assumption that the Federal Open Market Committee will increase interest rates by 450 basis points during calendar year 2022;

a reported consolidated GAAP effective tax rate range of 19.5% to 19.9% for the full fiscal year 2023 and a consolidated adjusted effective tax rate range of 13.1% to 13.6%; and

an estimated weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 24.1 million.

The Company now expects capital and intangible asset expenditures of $175 million to $185 million for the full fiscal year 2023 including expected expenditures of $150 million to $155 million related to the construction of a previously announced new distribution facility that is expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2023.

The likelihood and potential impact of any fiscal 2023 acquisitions and divestitures, future asset impairment charges, future foreign currency fluctuations, or further share repurchases are unknown and cannot be reasonably estimated; therefore, they are not included in the Company's updated outlook.

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (2)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 Sales revenue, net $ 558,606 100.0 % $ 624,884 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 301,930 54.1 % 351,051 56.2 % Gross profit 256,676 45.9 % 273,833 43.8 % Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") 169,020 30.3 % 183,788 29.4 % Restructuring charges 10,463 1.9 % 5 — % Operating income 77,193 13.8 % 90,040 14.4 % Non-operating income, net 5 — % 52 — % Interest expense 13,149 2.4 % 3,206 0.5 % Income before income tax 64,049 11.5 % 86,886 13.9 % Income tax expense 12,223 2.2 % 11,203 1.8 % Net income $ 51,826 9.3 % $ 75,683 12.1 % Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 2.15 $ 3.10 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,078 24,399

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 Sales revenue, net $ 1,588,084 100.0 % $ 1,641,335 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 898,791 56.6 % 936,322 57.0 % Gross profit 689,293 43.4 % 705,013 43.0 % SG&A 515,974 32.5 % 482,467 29.4 % Restructuring charges 15,241 1.0 % 380 — % Operating income 158,078 10.0 % 222,166 13.5 % Non-operating income, net 185 — % 185 — % Interest expense 26,688 1.7 % 9,508 0.6 % Income before income tax 131,575 8.3 % 212,843 13.0 % Income tax expense 24,482 1.5 % 28,873 1.8 % Net income $ 107,093 6.7 % $ 183,970 11.2 % Diluted EPS $ 4.45 $ 7.52 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,086 24,461

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures - Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 558,606 100.0 % $ — $ 558,606 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 301,930 54.1 % (370 ) (7 ) 301,560 54.0 % Gross profit 256,676 45.9 % 370 257,046 46.0 % SG&A 169,020 30.3 % (1,733 ) (7 ) 164,370 29.4 % 9,676 (8 ) (4,652 ) (9 ) (7,941 ) (10 ) Restructuring charges 10,463 1.9 % (10,463 ) (11 ) — — % Operating income 77,193 13.8 % 15,483 92,676 16.6 % Non-operating income, net 5 — % — 5 — % Interest expense 13,149 2.4 % — 13,149 2.4 % Income before income tax 64,049 11.5 % 15,483 79,532 14.2 % Income tax expense 12,223 2.2 % 1,050 13,273 2.4 % Net income $ 51,826 9.3 % $ 14,433 $ 66,259 11.9 % Diluted EPS $ 2.15 $ 0.60 $ 2.75 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,078 24,078

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 624,884 100.0 % $ — $ 624,884 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 351,051 56.2 % (306 ) (7 ) 350,745 56.1 % Gross profit 273,833 43.8 % 306 274,139 43.9 % SG&A 183,788 29.4 % (4,620 ) (7 ) 168,020 26.9 % (1,605 ) (12 ) (2,994 ) (9 ) (6,549 ) (10 ) Restructuring charges 5 — % (5 ) (11 ) — — % Operating income 90,040 14.4 % 16,079 106,119 17.0 % Non-operating income, net 52 — % — 52 — % Interest expense 3,206 0.5 % — 3,206 0.5 % Income before income tax 86,886 13.9 % 16,079 102,965 16.5 % Income tax expense 11,203 1.8 % 1,113 12,316 2.0 % Net income $ 75,683 12.1 % $ 14,966 $ 90,649 14.5 % Diluted EPS $ 3.10 $ 0.61 $ 3.72 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,399 24,399

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures - Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 1,588,084 100.0 % $ — $ 1,588,084 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 898,791 56.6 % (16,928 ) (7 ) 881,863 55.5 % Gross profit 689,293 43.4 % 16,928 706,221 44.5 % SG&A 515,974 32.5 % (5,173 ) (7 ) 471,976 29.7 % (2,784 ) (12 ) 9,676 (8 ) (13,662 ) (9 ) (32,055 ) (10 ) Restructuring charges 15,241 1.0 % (15,241 ) (11 ) — — % Operating income 158,078 10.0 % 76,167 234,245 14.8 % Non-operating income, net 185 — % — 185 — % Interest expense 26,688 1.7 % — 26,688 1.7 % Income before income tax 131,575 8.3 % 76,167 207,742 13.1 % Income tax expense 24,482 1.5 % 4,114 28,596 1.8 % Net income $ 107,093 6.7 % $ 72,053 $ 179,146 11.3 % Diluted EPS $ 4.45 $ 2.99 $ 7.44 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,086 24,086

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 1,641,335 100.0 % $ — $ 1,641,335 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 936,322 57.0 % (13,775 ) (7 ) 922,547 56.2 % Gross profit 705,013 43.0 % 13,775 718,788 43.8 % SG&A 482,467 29.4 % (7,223 ) (7 ) 436,327 26.6 % (1,605 ) (12 ) (8,963 ) (9 ) (28,349 ) (10 ) Restructuring charges 380 — % (380 ) (11 ) — — % Operating income 222,166 13.5 % 60,295 282,461 17.2 % Non-operating income, net 185 — % — 185 — % Interest expense 9,508 0.6 % — 9,508 0.6 % Income before income tax 212,843 13.0 % 60,295 273,138 16.6 % Income tax expense 28,873 1.8 % 3,337 32,210 2.0 % Net income $ 183,970 11.2 % $ 56,958 $ 240,928 14.7 % Diluted EPS $ 7.52 $ 2.33 $ 9.85 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,461 24,461

Consolidated and Segment Net Sales Revenue

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, Home & Outdoor Health & Wellness Beauty Total Fiscal 2022 sales revenue, net $ 246,135 $ 203,900 $ 174,849 $ 624,884 Organic business (1) (57,262 ) (22,046 ) (36,242 ) (115,550 ) Impact of foreign currency (3,191 ) (1,371 ) (2,512 ) (7,074 ) Acquisition (2) 43,255 — 13,091 56,346 Change in sales revenue, net (17,198 ) (23,417 ) (25,663 ) (66,278 ) Fiscal 2023 sales revenue, net $ 228,937 $ 180,483 $ 149,186 $ 558,606 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) (7.0 ) % (11.5 ) % (14.7 ) % (10.6 ) % Organic business (23.3 ) % (10.8 ) % (20.7 ) % (18.5 ) % Impact of foreign currency (1.3 ) % (0.7 ) % (1.4 ) % (1.1 ) % Acquisition 17.6 % — % 7.5 % 9.0 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, Home & Outdoor Health & Wellness Beauty Total Fiscal 2022 sales revenue, net $ 654,997 $ 549,475 $ 436,863 $ 1,641,335 Organic business (1) (85,186 ) (16,939 ) (104,759 ) (206,884 ) Impact of foreign currency (7,950 ) (2,606 ) (4,253 ) (14,809 ) Acquisition (2) 141,898 — 26,544 168,442 Change in sales revenue, net 48,762 (19,545 ) (82,468 ) (53,251 ) Fiscal 2023 sales revenue, net $ 703,759 $ 529,930 $ 354,395 $ 1,588,084 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 7.4 % (3.6 ) % (18.9 ) % (3.2 ) % Organic business (13.0 ) % (3.1 ) % (24.0 ) % (12.6 ) % Impact of foreign currency (1.2 ) % (0.5 ) % (1.0 ) % (0.9 ) % Acquisition 21.7 % — % 6.1 % 10.3 %

Leadership Brand and Other Net Sales Revenue (2)

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Leadership Brand sales revenue, net (4) $ 451,500 $ 506,982 $ (55,482 ) (10.9 ) % All other sales revenue, net 107,106 117,902 (10,796 ) (9.2 ) % Total sales revenue, net $ 558,606 $ 624,884 $ (66,278 ) (10.6 ) %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Leadership Brand sales revenue, net (4) $ 1,338,849 $ 1,329,858 $ 8,991 0.7 % All other sales revenue, net 249,235 311,477 (62,242 ) (20.0 ) % Total sales revenue, net $ 1,588,084 $ 1,641,335 $ (53,251 ) (3.2 ) %

Consolidated and Segment Net Sales from Core and Non-Core Business (3)

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, Home & Outdoor Health & Wellness Beauty Total Fiscal 2022 sales revenue, net $ 246,135 $ 203,900 $ 174,849 $ 624,884 Core business (17,198 ) (23,417 ) (21,288 ) (61,903 ) Non-Core business (Personal Care) — — (4,375 ) (4,375 ) Change in sales revenue, net (17,198 ) (23,417 ) (25,663 ) (66,278 ) Fiscal 2023 sales revenue, net $ 228,937 $ 180,483 $ 149,186 $ 558,606 Total net sales revenue decline (7.0 ) % (11.5 ) % (14.7 ) % (10.6 ) % Core business (7.0 ) % (11.5 ) % (12.2 ) % (9.9 ) % Non-Core business (Personal Care) — % — % (2.5 ) % (0.7 ) %

Nine Months Ended November 30, Home & Outdoor Health & Wellness Beauty Total Fiscal 2022 sales revenue, net $ 654,997 $ 549,475 $ 436,863 $ 1,641,335 Core business 48,762 (19,545 ) (52,231 ) (23,014 ) Non-Core business (Personal Care) — — (30,237 ) (30,237 ) Change in sales revenue, net 48,762 (19,545 ) (82,468 ) (53,251 ) Fiscal 2023 sales revenue, net $ 703,759 $ 529,930 $ 354,395 $ 1,588,084 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 7.4 % (3.6 ) % (18.9 ) % (3.2 ) % Core business 7.4 % (3.6 ) % (12.0 ) % (1.4 ) % Non-Core business (Personal Care) — % — % (6.9 ) % (1.8 ) %

Consolidated Net Sales by Geographic Region

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 U.S. sales revenue, net $ 410,832 73.5 % $ 496,666 79.5 % International sales revenue, net 147,774 26.5 % 128,218 20.5 % Total sales revenue, net $ 558,606 100.0 % $ 624,884 100.0 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 U.S. sales revenue, net $ 1,170,349 73.7 % $ 1,271,102 77.4 % International sales revenue, net 417,735 26.3 % 370,233 22.6 % Total sales revenue, net $ 1,588,084 100.0 % $ 1,641,335 100.0 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Operating Income and Operating Margin

to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Home &

Outdoor (2) Health &

Wellness Beauty (2) Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 30,847 13.5 % $ 21,257 11.8 % $ 25,089 16.8 % $ 77,193 13.8 % Acquisition-related expenses (2 ) — % — — % 2 — % — — % EPA compliance costs — — % 2,103 1.2 % — — % 2,103 0.4 % Gain from insurance recoveries — — % (8,167 ) (4.5 ) % (1,509 ) (1.0 ) % (9,676 ) (1.7 ) % Restructuring charges 5,090 2.2 % 2,893 1.6 % 2,480 1.7 % 10,463 1.9 % Subtotal 35,935 15.7 % 18,086 10.0 % 26,062 17.5 % 80,083 14.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,756 0.8 % 582 0.3 % 2,314 1.6 % 4,652 0.8 % Non-cash share-based compensation 2,169 0.9 % 2,665 1.5 % 3,107 2.1 % 7,941 1.4 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 39,860 17.4 % $ 21,333 11.8 % $ 31,483 21.1 % $ 92,676 16.6 %

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 Home &

Outdoor Health &

Wellness Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 43,239 17.6 % $ 13,573 6.7 % $ 33,228 19.0 % $ 90,040 14.4 % Acquisition-related expenses 1,605 0.7 % — — % — — % 1,605 0.3 % EPA compliance costs — — % 4,926 2.4 % — — % 4,926 0.8 % Restructuring charges — — % — — % 5 — % 5 — % Subtotal 44,844 18.2 % 18,499 9.1 % 33,233 19.0 % 96,576 15.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 525 0.2 % 572 0.3 % 1,897 1.1 % 2,994 0.5 % Non-cash share-based compensation 2,339 1.0 % 2,717 1.3 % 1,493 0.9 % 6,549 1.0 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 47,708 19.4 % $ 21,788 10.7 % $ 36,623 20.9 % $ 106,119 17.0 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 Home &

Outdoor (2) Health &

Wellness Beauty (2) Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 102,722 14.6 % $ 12,505 2.4 % $ 42,851 12.1 % $ 158,078 10.0 % Acquisition-related expenses 117 — % — — % 2,667 0.8 % 2,784 0.2 % EPA compliance costs — — % 22,101 4.2 % — — % 22,101 1.4 % Gain from insurance recoveries — — % (8,167 ) (1.5 ) % (1,509 ) (0.4 ) % (9,676 ) (0.6 ) % Restructuring charges 5,562 0.8 % 6,447 1.2 % 3,232 0.9 % 15,241 1.0 % Subtotal 108,401 15.4 % 32,886 6.2 % 47,241 13.3 % 188,528 11.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 5,255 0.7 % 1,743 0.3 % 6,664 1.9 % 13,662 0.9 % Non-cash share-based compensation 10,807 1.5 % 11,078 2.1 % 10,170 2.9 % 32,055 2.0 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 124,463 17.7 % $ 45,707 8.6 % $ 64,075 18.1 % $ 234,245 14.8 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 Home &

Outdoor Health &

Wellness Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 112,303 17.1 % $ 29,616 5.4 % $ 80,247 18.4 % $ 222,166 13.5 % Acquisition-related expenses 1,605 0.2 % — — % — — % 1,605 0.1 % EPA compliance costs — — % 20,998 3.8 % — — % 20,998 1.3 % Restructuring charges 369 0.1 % — — % 11 — % 380 — % Subtotal 114,277 17.4 % 50,614 9.2 % 80,258 18.4 % 245,149 14.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,562 0.2 % 1,709 0.3 % 5,692 1.3 % 8,963 0.5 % Non-cash share-based compensation 11,047 1.7 % 10,229 1.9 % 7,073 1.6 % 28,349 1.7 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 126,886 19.4 % $ 62,552 11.4 % $ 93,023 21.3 % $ 282,461 17.2 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA

(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Home &

Outdoor (2) Health &

Wellness Beauty (2) Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 30,847 $ 21,257 $ 25,089 $ 77,193 Depreciation and amortization 4,716 3,446 3,551 11,713 Non-operating income, net — — 5 5 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 35,563 24,703 28,645 88,911 Add: Acquisition-related expenses (2 ) — 2 — EPA compliance costs — 2,103 — 2,103 Gain from insurance recoveries — (8,167 ) (1,509 ) (9,676 ) Restructuring charges 5,090 2,893 2,480 10,463 Non-cash share-based compensation 2,169 2,665 3,107 7,941 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 42,820 $ 24,197 $ 32,725 $ 99,742

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 Home &

Outdoor Health &

Wellness Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 43,239 $ 13,573 $ 33,228 $ 90,040 Depreciation and amortization 2,894 2,529 3,218 8,641 Non-operating income, net — — 52 52 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 46,133 16,102 36,498 98,733 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,605 — — 1,605 EPA compliance costs — 4,926 — 4,926 Restructuring charges — — 5 5 Non-cash share-based compensation 2,339 2,717 1,493 6,549 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 50,077 $ 23,745 $ 37,996 $ 111,818

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 Home &

Outdoor (2) Health &

Wellness Beauty (2) Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 102,722 $ 12,505 $ 42,851 $ 158,078 Depreciation and amortization 13,704 9,279 10,347 33,330 Non-operating income, net — — 185 185 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 116,426 21,784 53,383 191,593 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 117 — 2,667 2,784 EPA compliance costs — 22,101 — 22,101 Gain from insurance recoveries — (8,167 ) (1,509 ) (9,676 ) Restructuring charges 5,562 6,447 3,232 15,241 Non-cash share-based compensation 10,807 11,078 10,170 32,055 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 132,912 $ 53,243 $ 67,943 $ 254,098

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA

(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 Home &

Outdoor Health &

Wellness Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 112,303 $ 29,616 $ 80,247 $ 222,166 Depreciation and amortization 8,257 7,879 9,946 26,082 Non-operating income, net — — 185 185 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 120,560 37,495 90,378 248,433 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 1,605 — — 1,605 EPA compliance costs — 20,998 — 20,998 Restructuring charges 369 — 11 380 Non-cash share-based compensation 11,047 10,229 7,073 28,349 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 133,581 $ 68,722 $ 97,462 $ 299,765

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Income and Diluted EPS to

Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 64,049 $ 12,223 $ 51,826 $ 2.66 $ 0.51 $ 2.15 Acquisition-related expenses — — — — — — EPA compliance costs 2,103 32 2,071 0.09 — 0.09 Gain from insurance recoveries (9,676 ) (121 ) (9,555 ) (0.40 ) (0.01 ) (0.40 ) Restructuring charges 10,463 131 10,332 0.43 0.01 0.43 Subtotal 66,939 12,265 54,674 2.78 0.51 2.27 Amortization of intangible assets 4,652 534 4,118 0.19 0.02 0.17 Non-cash share-based compensation 7,941 474 7,467 0.33 0.02 0.31 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 79,532 $ 13,273 $ 66,259 $ 3.30 $ 0.55 $ 2.75 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,078

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 86,886 $ 11,203 $ 75,683 $ 3.56 $ 0.46 $ 3.10 Acquisition-related expenses 1,605 58 1,547 0.07 — 0.06 EPA compliance costs 4,926 74 4,852 0.20 — 0.20 Restructuring charges 5 — 5 — — — Subtotal 93,422 11,335 82,087 3.83 0.46 3.36 Amortization of intangible assets 2,994 197 2,797 0.12 0.01 0.11 Non-cash share-based compensation 6,549 784 5,765 0.27 0.03 0.24 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 102,965 $ 12,316 $ 90,649 $ 4.22 $ 0.50 $ 3.72 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,399

Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 97,876 $ 13,721 $ 84,155 $ 3.89 $ 0.55 $ 3.34 Restructuring charges (12 ) — (12 ) — — — Subtotal 97,864 13,721 84,143 3.89 0.55 3.34 Amortization of intangible assets 4,501 204 4,297 0.18 0.01 0.17 Non-cash share-based compensation 6,739 403 6,336 0.27 0.02 0.25 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 109,104 $ 14,328 $ 94,776 $ 4.33 $ 0.57 $ 3.76 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,192

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Income and Diluted EPS to

Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 76,594 $ 7,895 $ 68,699 $ 3.02 $ 0.31 $ 2.71 Acquisition-related expenses 1,475 22 1,453 0.06 — 0.06 Restructuring charges 12 — 12 — — — Subtotal 78,081 7,917 70,164 3.07 0.31 2.76 Amortization of intangible assets 4,790 252 4,538 0.19 0.01 0.18 Non-cash share-based compensation 4,758 343 4,415 0.19 0.01 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 87,629 $ 8,512 $ 79,117 $ 3.45 $ 0.34 $ 3.12 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,396

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Income and Diluted EPS to

Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 131,575 $ 24,482 $ 107,093 $ 5.46 $ 1.02 $ 4.45 Acquisition-related expenses 2,784 2 2,782 0.12 — 0.12 EPA compliance costs 22,101 332 21,769 0.92 0.01 0.90 Gain from insurance recoveries (9,676 ) (121 ) (9,555 ) (0.40 ) (0.01 ) (0.40 ) Restructuring charges 15,241 192 15,049 0.63 0.01 0.62 Subtotal 162,025 24,887 137,138 6.73 1.03 5.69 Amortization of intangible assets 13,662 1,581 12,081 0.57 0.07 0.50 Non-cash share-based compensation 32,055 2,128 29,927 1.33 0.09 1.24 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 207,742 $ 28,596 $ 179,146 $ 8.63 $ 1.19 $ 7.44 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,086

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 212,843 $ 28,873 $ 183,970 $ 8.70 $ 1.18 $ 7.52 Acquisition-related expenses 1,605 58 1,547 0.07 — 0.06 EPA compliance costs 20,998 315 20,683 0.86 0.01 0.85 Restructuring charges 380 6 374 0.02 — 0.02 Subtotal 235,826 29,252 206,574 9.64 1.20 8.45 Amortization of intangible assets 8,963 603 8,360 0.37 0.02 0.34 Non-cash share-based compensation 28,349 2,355 25,994 1.16 0.10 1.06 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 273,138 $ 32,210 $ 240,928 $ 11.17 $ 1.32 $ 9.85 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 24,461

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 247,835 $ 16,061 $ 231,774 $ 9.78 $ 0.63 $ 9.14 Restructuring charges 355 2 353 0.01 — 0.01 Tax reform — 9,357 (9,357 ) — 0.37 (0.37 ) Subtotal 248,190 25,420 222,770 9.79 1.00 8.79 Amortization of intangible assets 13,527 651 12,876 0.53 0.03 0.51 Non-cash share-based compensation 20,654 1,406 19,248 0.82 0.06 0.76 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 282,371 $ 27,477 $ 254,894 $ 11.14 $ 1.08 $ 10.05 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,350

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Income and Diluted EPS to

Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2019 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 172,018 $ 16,530 $ 155,488 $ 6.80 $ 0.65 $ 6.15 Acquisition-related expenses 1,475 22 1,453 0.06 — 0.06 Restructuring charges 1,061 68 993 0.04 — 0.04 Subtotal 174,554 16,620 157,934 6.90 0.66 6.24 Amortization of intangible assets 13,129 621 12,508 0.52 0.02 0.49 Non-cash share-based compensation 18,743 1,434 17,309 0.74 0.06 0.68 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 206,426 $ 18,675 $ 187,751 $ 8.16 $ 0.74 $ 7.42 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,295

Consolidated Core and Non-Core Net Sales and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures - Core and Non-Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (3) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Sales revenue, net Core $ 558,606 $ 620,509 $ (61,903 ) (10.0 ) % Non-Core — 4,375 (4,375 ) (100.0 ) % Total $ 558,606 $ 624,884 $ (66,278 ) (10.6 ) %

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Core $ 2.75 $ 3.72 $ (0.97 ) (26.1 ) % Non-Core — — — — % Total $ 2.75 $ 3.72 $ (0.97 ) (26.1 ) %

Three Months Ended November 30, Core Business: 2022 2021 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 2.15 $ 3.10 Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax — 0.06 EPA compliance costs, net of tax 0.09 0.20 Gain from insurance recoveries (0.40 ) — Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.43 — Subtotal 2.27 3.36 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.17 0.11 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.31 0.24 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 2.75 $ 3.72 Three Months Ended November 30, Non-Core Business: 2022 2021 Diluted EPS, as reported $ — $ — Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ — $ — Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 2.15 $ 3.10

Consolidated Core and Non-Core Net Sales and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures - Core and Non-Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (3) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Sales revenue, net Core $ 617,766 $ 450,742 Non-Core 19,971 23,995 Total $ 637,737 $ 474,737

Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Core $ 3.61 $ 2.98 Non-Core 0.15 0.14 Total $ 3.76 $ 3.12

Three Months Ended November 30, Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 3.19 $ 2.62 Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax — 0.06 Subtotal 3.19 2.68 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.17 0.13 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.25 0.17 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 3.61 $ 2.98 Three Months Ended November 30, Non-Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax — 0.05 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax — — Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 3.34 $ 2.71

Consolidated Core and Non-Core Net Sales and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures - Core and Non-Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (3) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Sales revenue, net Core $ 1,588,084 $ 1,611,098 $ (23,014 ) (1.4 ) % Non-Core — 30,237 (30,237 ) (100.0 ) % Total $ 1,588,084 $ 1,641,335 $ (53,251 ) (3.2 ) %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Core $ 7.44 $ 9.67 $ (2.23 ) (23.1 ) % Non-Core — 0.18 (0.18 ) (100.0 ) % Total $ 7.44 $ 9.85 $ (2.41 ) (24.5 ) %

Nine Months Ended November 30, Core Business: 2022 2021 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 4.45 $ 7.35 Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 0.12 0.06 EPA compliance costs, net of tax 0.90 0.85 Gain from insurance recoveries (0.40 ) — Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.62 0.02 Subtotal 5.69 8.28 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.50 0.34 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 1.24 1.05 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 7.44 $ 9.67 Nine Months Ended November 30, Non-Core Business: 2022 2021 Diluted EPS, as reported $ — $ 0.17 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax — 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ — $ 0.18 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 4.45 $ 7.52

Consolidated Core and Non-Core Net Sales and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures - Core and Non-Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (3) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Sales revenue, net Core $ 1,526,995 $ 1,193,454 Non-core 62,429 71,613 Total $ 1,589,424 $ 1,265,067

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Core $ 9.58 $ 6.98 Non-core 0.47 0.44 Total $ 10.05 $ 7.42

Nine Months Ended November 30, Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 8.67 $ 5.85 Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax — 0.06 Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.01 0.02 Tax Reform (0.37 ) — Subtotal 8.31 5.93 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.51 0.38 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.76 0.67 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 9.58 $ 6.98 Nine Months Ended November 30, Non-Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Restructuring charges, net of tax — 0.01 Subtotal 0.47 0.31 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax — 0.12 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax — 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.44 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 9.14 $ 6.15

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity Information

(Unaudited) (in thousands) November 30, 2022 2021 Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,337 $ 44,344 Receivables, net 505,555 505,933 Inventory 536,793 585,811 Assets held for sale — 2,265 Total assets, current 1,122,401 1,164,989 Total assets 3,129,425 2,487,405 Total liabilities, current 522,702 625,308 Total long-term liabilities 1,149,650 507,139 Total debt 1,080,460 447,468 Stockholders' equity 1,457,073 1,354,958 Liquidity: Working capital $ 599,699 $ 539,681

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 Accounts receivable turnover (days) (13) 70.6 70.4 Inventory turnover (times) (13) 2.1 2.3 Working capital $ 599,699 $ 539,681 Current ratio 2.1:1 1.9:1 Ending debt to ending equity ratio 74.2 % 33.0 % Return on average equity (13) 10.7 % 16.4 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flow: Depreciation and amortization $ 33,330 $ 26,082 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 49,523 (5,054 ) Capital and intangible asset expenditures 146,194 41,529 Net debt proceeds 266,452 103,100 Payments for repurchases of common stock 18,350 113,019

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - GAAP Net Cash Provided (Used) by

Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (6)

(Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (GAAP) $ 49,523 $ (5,054 ) Less: Capital and intangible asset expenditures (146,194 ) (41,529 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (96,671 ) $ (46,583 )

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook for Net Sales Revenue (3)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Consolidated: Fiscal 2022 Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2023 Net sales revenue $ 2,223,355 $ 2,025,000 — $ 2,050,000 Net sales revenue decline (8.9 ) % — (7.8 ) %

Core Business: Net sales revenue $ 2,189,239 $ 2,025,000 — $ 2,050,000 Net sales revenue decline (7.5 ) % — (6.4 ) %