First Quarter Summary
Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $176.2 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 6 percent, compared to revenues of $166.2 million in the prior year first quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $18.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $7.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the prior year first quarter.
"Positive market fundamentals continue to support solid demand for irrigation equipment across our core markets," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Improved price realization and reduced inflationary headwinds compared to the same prior year period contributed to operating income growth and margin expansion in our irrigation business. In our infrastructure business, increased Road Zipper System sales resulted from the completion of a large project that began in our prior year fourth quarter."
First Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $152.1 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 4 percent, compared to $145.9 million in the prior year first quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $83.9 million increased $5.0 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. The increase in North America irrigation revenues resulted primarily from higher average selling prices as unit sales volume was comparable to the prior year first quarter. International irrigation revenues of $68.1 million increased $1.2 million, or 2 percent. Higher sales in Brazil and other markets more than offset the impact of lower sales in Ukraine and Russia and a large Egypt project in the prior year first quarter that did not repeat. The current year was also impacted by the unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $1.6 million compared to the prior year first quarter.
Irrigation segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $28.6 million, an increase of $11.4 million, or 66 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 18.8 percent of sales, compared to 11.8 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Increased operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from improved price realization, lower inflationary impact on input costs and a more favorable margin mix of international irrigation revenues compared to the prior year first quarter.
Infrastructure segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $24.1 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 19 percent, compared to $20.2 million in the prior year first quarter. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System sales, which were partially offset by lower Road Zipper System lease revenue and lower sales of road safety products.
Infrastructure segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million or 22 percent compared to the prior year first quarter. Operating margin was 14.0 percent of sales, compared to 13.7 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Increased operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from higher revenues and lower inflationary impact on input costs compared to the prior year first quarter. This increase was partially offset by a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared to the prior year first quarter.
The backlog of unfilled orders at November 30, 2022 was $129.6 million compared with $154.8 million at November 30, 2021. The irrigation and infrastructure backlog are both lower compared to the prior year first quarter.
Outlook
"Current commodity price levels and net farm income projections support a positive outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand in the near term. We expect demand in international markets to be supported by expanded production driven by positive agricultural market fundamentals and continuing concerns over food security and global grain supplies," said Mr. Wood. "In the infrastructure business, we expect growth to be supported by an anticipated increase in U.S. infrastructure spending and by the ongoing management of our project sales funnel."
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
November 30,
November 30,
Operating revenues
$
176,159
$
166,152
Cost of operating revenues
123,139
128,714
Gross profit
53,020
37,438
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
9,677
7,990
General and administrative expense
14,437
12,880
Engineering and research expense
4,308
3,207
Total operating expenses
28,422
24,077
Operating income
24,598
13,361
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(909
)
(1,163
)
Interest income
373
177
Other expense, net
(57
)
(2,900
)
Total other income (expense)
(593
)
(3,886
)
Earnings before income taxes
24,005
9,475
Income tax expense
5,788
1,574
Net earnings
$
18,217
$
7,901
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.66
$
0.72
Diluted
$
1.65
$
0.72
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
10,989
10,927
Diluted
11,073
11,026
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.34
$
0.33
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands)
November 30,
November 30,
Operating revenues:
Irrigation:
North America
$
83,934
$
78,976
International
68,149
66,933
Irrigation segment
152,083
145,909
Infrastructure segment
24,076
20,243
Total operating revenues
$
176,159
$
166,152
Operating income:
Irrigation segment
$
28,641
$
17,212
Infrastructure segment
3,372
2,766
Corporate
(7,415
)
(6,617
)
Total operating income
$
24,598
$
13,361
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:
Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.
Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
November 30,
November 30,
August 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
99,168
$
84,719
$
105,048
Marketable securities
11,424
30,195
11,460
Receivables, net
157,116
111,959
138,200
Inventories, net
188,404
173,115
193,776
Other current assets, net
25,295
26,345
28,617
Total current assets
481,407
426,333
477,101
Property, plant, and equipment, net
93,518
91,639
94,472
Intangibles, net
17,760
19,827
18,208
Goodwill
67,295
67,735
67,130
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,477
17,584
19,181
Deferred income tax assets
8,117
6,157
9,313
Other noncurrent assets, net
21,722
20,170
25,248
Total assets
$
708,296
$
649,445
$
710,653
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
58,535
$
58,908
$
60,036
Current portion of long-term debt
223
219
222
Other current liabilities
89,827
88,655
100,684
Total current liabilities
148,585
147,782
160,942
Pension benefits liabilities
4,812
5,660
4,892
Long-term debt
115,297
115,471
115,341
Operating lease liabilities
19,161
17,679
19,810
Deferred income tax liabilities
693
798
1,054
Other noncurrent liabilities
14,960
20,112
15,256
Total liabilities
303,508
307,502
317,295
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
—
Common stock
19,090
19,056
19,063
Capital in excess of stated value
93,079
89,006
94,006
Retained earnings
593,475
532,410
579,000
Less treasury stock - at cost
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(23,618
)
(21,291
)
(21,473
)
Total shareholders' equity
404,788
341,943
393,358
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
708,296
$
649,445
$
710,653
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands)
November 30,
November 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
18,217
$
7,901
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,871
4,896
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
704
91
Deferred income taxes
1,129
1,841
Share-based compensation expense
1,473
1,222
Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(83
)
2,193
Other, net
289
292
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(19,828
)
(17,816
)
Inventories
4,803
(31,674
)
Other current assets
3,526
5,965
Accounts payable
123
12,462
Other current liabilities
(11,898
)
(3,632
)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
1,356
(7,920
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
4,682
(24,179
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(3,798
)
(3,061
)
Purchases of marketable securities
—
(14,354
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
—
3,599
Other investing activities, net
(384
)
(342
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,182
)
(14,158
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
2,442
Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations
(2,471
)
(1,181
)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
98
93
Principal payments on long-term debt
(55
)
(54
)
Dividends paid
(3,742
)
(3,621
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,170
)
(2,321
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(210
)
(1,730
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(5,880
)
(42,388
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
105,048
127,107
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
99,168
$
84,719
