"The second quarter was a positive one for RPM with record sales and significant margin expansion resulting in record adjusted EBIT," commented RPM Chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan. "We generated these impressive results despite several macroeconomic challenges. We also introduced our MAP 2025 operating improvement program at an investor day during the quarter and are off to a promising start with year-to-date MAP benefits exceeding our targets."

He added, "All four of our segments achieved record second-quarter sales, which included the impact of significant foreign exchange headwinds, and three of our four segments generated record second-quarter adjusted EBIT, despite continued year-over-year cost inflation."

Second-Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Consolidated Three Months Ended $ in 000s except per share data November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 1,791,708 $ 1,639,538 $ 152,170 9.3 % Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders 131,344 124,875 6,469 5.2 % Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.02 0.96 0.06 6.3 % Income Before Income Taxes (IBT) 175,135 163,154 11,981 7.3 % Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 196,202 186,972 9,230 4.9 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 214,673 157,345 57,328 36.4 % Adjusted EPS(1) 1.10 0.79 0.31 39.2 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See tables below titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts for details.

Record fiscal 2023 second-quarter sales were driven by increased pricing in response to continued inflation. In addition, volume grew in businesses that are benefiting from reshoring and infrastructure spending, and material supply improved through insourcing and qualifying new suppliers.

Geographically, demand was strong in the U.S. across a number of businesses and was solid in emerging markets. Demand in Europe, which accounted for 13.5% of sales, was weak as the region continued to be challenged by high inflation and difficult macroeconomic conditions.

Sales included 12.4% organic growth, 1.0% growth from acquisitions, and foreign currency translation headwinds of 4.1%.

Record fiscal 2023 second-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by strong sales growth as well as MAP 2025 benefits, primarily from manufacturing and commercial improvement initiatives. Partially offsetting this growth were weakness in Europe, the negative impact of foreign currency translation and continued material cost inflation.

Second-Quarter 2023 Segment Sales and Earnings

Construction Products Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 634,114 $ 614,190 $ 19,924 3.2 % Income Before Income Taxes 75,453 130,368 (54,915 ) (42.1 %) EBIT 79,209 132,017 (52,808 ) (40.0 %) Adjusted EBIT(1) 80,417 91,383 (10,966 ) (12.0 %) (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

CPG's record fiscal second-quarter sales were driven by strength in restoration systems for commercial roofing, facades, and parking structures. Admixtures and repair products for concrete continued to gain market share, resulting in sales growth. Price increases in response to continued inflation also contributed to growth. Partially offsetting this growth were continued weak demand in Europe and reduced demand for businesses that serve the new residential home construction market. These pressures became more pronounced late in the fiscal 2023 second quarter. Foreign currency translation also negatively impacted growth.

Sales included 6.9% organic growth, 1.5% growth from acquisitions, and foreign currency translation headwinds of 5.2%.

EBIT declined 40.0% primarily as a result of a $41.9 million gain recognized in the fiscal 2022 second quarter related to the sale of real estate assets that did not reoccur in the fiscal 2023 second quarter. This gain was excluded from adjusted EBIT in the fiscal 2022 second quarter.

In addition to the CPG sales headwinds, adjusted EBIT was also negatively impacted by unfavorable mix and reduced fixed cost leverage at plants, including the Corsicana, Texas facility, which was acquired in the fiscal 2022 second quarter.

Performance Coatings Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 335,151 $ 302,527 $ 32,624 10.8 % Income Before Income Taxes 45,294 37,854 7,440 19.7 % EBIT 45,002 37,607 7,395 19.7 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 46,193 39,616 6,577 16.6 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

PCG generated record fiscal second-quarter sales supported by volume growth across most of its businesses and price increases in response to continued cost inflation. Flooring systems, protective coatings, and fiberglass reinforced plastic grating all generated double-digit sales growth, fueled by a strong demand from manufacturing customers, due in part to reshoring. Energy market demand also contributed to growth.

Sales included 15.4% organic growth, 0.6% from acquisitions, and foreign currency translation headwinds of 5.2%.

Record second-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by volume growth and price increases in response to inflation, which were partially offset by foreign currency translation headwinds.

Specialty Products Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 212,084 $ 193,624 $ 18,460 9.5 % Income Before Income Taxes 27,431 20,591 6,840 33.2 % EBIT 27,438 20,620 6,818 33.1 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 29,953 20,916 9,037 43.2 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

SPG's record second-quarter sales were led by strength in food coatings and additives as a result of strategically refocusing sales management and selling efforts. Additionally, the disaster restoration business benefited from the response to Hurricane Ian, where its ability to quickly meet increasing demand was aided by prior operational improvement investments. Price increases in response to continued cost inflation also contributed to sales growth.

Sales included 11.5% organic growth, 0.9% growth from acquisitions, and foreign currency translation headwinds of 2.9%.

Record second-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by strong sales growth and the successful execution of MAP 2025 improvement initiatives.

Consumer Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 610,359 $ 529,197 $ 81,162 15.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 93,873 33,104 60,769 183.6 % EBIT 93,872 33,031 60,841 184.2 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 94,214 33,613 60,601 180.3 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

The Consumer Group's record second-quarter sales were driven by selling price increases to catch up with continued cost inflation and strong sales growth in North America.

Sales included 17.5% organic growth, 0.4% growth from acquisitions and foreign currency translation headwinds of 2.6%.

Adjusted EBIT growth was driven by MAP 2025 operational initiatives that were realized as a result of improved material supply, as well as strong sales growth. Additionally, the Consumer Group experienced extraordinarily low profitability in the prior-year period due to severe supply chain disruptions resulting from a plant explosion at an alkyd resin supplier and high material cost inflation, which was not offset by commensurate price increases. The low profitability in fiscal 2022 second quarter contributed to the strong year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth in the fiscal 2023 second quarter.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

During the six months of fiscal 2023:

Cash provided by operating activities was $190.9 million compared to $159.4 million during the prior-year period. The increase was driven by higher earnings partially offset by increased inventory purchases in the fiscal 2023 first quarter designed to improve supply chain resiliency. During the fiscal 2023 second quarter, raw material purchases began normalizing.

Capital expenditures were $113.5 million compared to $101.4 million during the prior-year period driven by organic growth opportunities and MAP 2025 efficiency programs.

The company returned $130.6 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, RPM increased its annual dividend to $1.68 per share, representing the 49th consecutive year of dividend increases.

As of November 30, 2022:

Total debt was $2.84 billion compared to $2.47 billion a year ago. The increase was driven by increased working capital needs designed to improve supply chain resiliency.

Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $880.0 million, compared to $1.32 billion a year ago. The decline was driven by a temporary increase in inventories to navigate recent supply chain challenges, which is expected to begin normalizing in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Business Outlook

"While long-term visibility remains limited, economic conditions have recently become increasingly challenging as higher interest rates have negatively impacted construction activity, existing home sales, and overall economic activity. Additionally, some customers are temporarily moderating purchases as they normalize inventories in response to a more stable supply chain. As a result, certain RPM businesses have experienced reduced customer demand, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the third quarter. When combined with headwinds from foreign currency translation and inflation, we are forecasting year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth to slow or possibly modestly decline for the first time in five quarters," Sullivan added.

"RPM is well positioned to successfully navigate this near-term volatility. By leveraging the strengths of our strategically balanced portfolio of businesses and focusing on the execution of our MAP 2025 initiatives, we are confident in our ability to continue creating long-term value," he concluded.

The company expects in the fiscal year 2023 third quarter:

Consolidated sales to increase in the low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

CPG sales to decline in the low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

PCG sales to increase in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

SPG sales to be flat compared to prior-year record results.

Consumer Group sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT to be between $75 million and $85 million, which includes the impact of continued year-over-year inflation and foreign currency translation headwinds, compared to a record $80.6 million in the fiscal year 2022 third quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") in this earnings release, we use EBIT, adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. See the financial statement section of this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBIT and adjusted EBIT to income before income taxes, and adjusted earnings per share to earnings per share. We have not provided a reconciliation of our third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted EBIT guidance because material terms that impact such measure are not in our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore a reconciliation of such measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas-and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to adverse weather conditions or the impacts of climate change and natural disasters; (m) risks relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other wars;(n) risks related to data breaches and data privacy violations; and (o) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,791,708 $ 1,639,538 $ 3,724,028 $ 3,289,959 Cost of Sales 1,101,317 1,056,924 2,289,166 2,093,994 Gross Profit 690,391 582,614 1,434,862 1,195,965 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 490,607 437,709 975,812 856,676 Restructuring Expense 1,272 2,977 2,626 3,988 Interest Expense 27,918 21,002 54,629 42,111 Investment (Income) Expense, Net (6,851 ) 2,816 (3,187 ) (2,934 ) (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net - (42,124 ) - (42,242 ) Other Expense (Income), Net 2,310 (2,920 ) 4,726 (6,259 ) Income Before Income Taxes 175,135 163,154 400,256 344,625 Provision for Income Taxes 43,593 38,038 99,435 84,714 Net Income 131,542 125,116 300,821 259,911 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 198 241 464 454 Net Income Attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders $ 131,344 $ 124,875 $ 300,357 $ 259,457 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 2.34 $ 2.01 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.96 $ 2.33 $ 2.00 Average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 127,585 128,022 127,600 128,058 Average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 128,911 128,494 128,887 128,537

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales: CPG Segment $ 634,114 $ 614,190 $ 1,363,811 $ 1,258,552 PCG Segment 335,151 302,527 675,585 588,122 SPG Segment 212,084 193,624 414,781 375,679 Consumer Segment 610,359 529,197 1,269,851 1,067,606 Total $ 1,791,708 $ 1,639,538 $ 3,724,028 $ 3,289,959 Income Before Income Taxes: CPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 75,453 $ 130,368 $ 184,655 $ 244,725 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (3,756 ) (1,649 ) (4,523 ) (3,519 ) EBIT (c) 79,209 132,017 189,178 248,244 MAP initiatives (d) 1,208 1,272 2,389 2,224 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (g) - (41,906 ) - (41,906 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 80,417 $ 91,383 $ 191,567 $ 208,562 PCG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 45,294 $ 37,854 $ 92,248 $ 72,932 Interest Income, Net (b) 292 247 473 331 EBIT (c) 45,002 37,607 91,775 72,601 MAP initiatives (d) 1,191 1,537 2,293 3,734 Acquisition-related costs (e) - - - 339 Unusual executive costs (f) - 472 - 472 Adjusted EBIT $ 46,193 $ 39,616 $ 94,068 $ 77,146 SPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 27,431 $ 20,591 $ 55,316 $ 45,147 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (7 ) (29 ) (5 ) (64 ) EBIT (c) 27,438 20,620 55,321 45,211 MAP initiatives (d) 2,515 296 4,281 632 Adjusted EBIT $ 29,953 $ 20,916 $ 59,602 $ 45,843 Consumer Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 93,873 $ 33,104 $ 210,562 $ 79,019 Interest Income, Net (b) 1 73 27 149 EBIT (c) 93,872 33,031 210,535 78,870 MAP initiatives (d) 342 570 749 860 Unusual executive costs (f) - 12 - 776 Adjusted EBIT $ 94,214 $ 33,613 $ 211,284 $ 80,506 Corporate/Other (Loss) Before Income Taxes (a) $ (66,916 ) $ (58,763 ) $ (142,525 ) $ (97,198 ) Interest (Expense), Net (b) (17,597 ) (22,460 ) (47,414 ) (36,074 ) EBIT (c) (49,319 ) (36,303 ) (95,111 ) (61,124 ) MAP initiatives (d) 13,215 6,274 28,528 10,158 Acquisition-related costs (e) - 800 - 800 Unusual executive costs (f) - 1,046 - 2,265 Adjusted EBIT $ (36,104 ) $ (28,183 ) $ (66,583 ) $ (47,901 ) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 175,135 $ 163,154 $ 400,256 $ 344,625 Interest (Expense) (27,918 ) (21,002 ) (54,629 ) (42,111 ) Investment Income (Expense), Net 6,851 (2,816 ) 3,187 2,934 EBIT (c) 196,202 186,972 451,698 383,802 MAP initiatives (d) 18,471 9,949 38,240 17,608 Acquisition-related costs (e) - 800 - 1,139 Unusual executive costs (f) - 1,530 - 3,513 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (g) - (41,906 ) - (41,906 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 214,673 $ 157,345 $ 489,938 $ 364,156

(a) The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT. (b) Interest Income (Expense), Net includes the combination of Interest Income (Expense) and Investment Income (Expense), Net. (c) EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT, or adjusted EBIT, as a performance evaluation measure because interest expense is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated Expense - Other," which have been recorded in Cost of Sales; "Headcount reductions & closures of facilities and related costs," which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; "Accelerated Expense - Other," "Receivable (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," "Unusual credits triggered by executive departures," & "Divestitures," which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups associated with completed acquisitions and third-party consulting fees incurred in evaluating potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative. (g) Reflects the net gain associated with the sale of certain real property assets within our CPG segment during Q2 fiscal 2022.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.02 $ 0.96 $ 2.33 $ 2.00 MAP initiatives (d) 0.11 0.06 0.23 0.11 Acquisition-related costs (e) - 0.01 - 0.01 Unusual executive costs (f) - 0.01 - 0.02 (Gain) on Sales of Assets, Net (g) - (0.28 ) - (0.28 ) Investment returns (h) (0.03 ) 0.03 0.02 0.01 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (i) $ 1.10 $ 0.79 $ 2.58 $ 1.87

(d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows: "Inventory-related charges," & "Accelerated Expense - Other," which have been recorded in Cost of Sales; "Headcount reductions & closures of facilities and related costs," which have been recorded in Restructuring Expense; "Accelerated Expense - Other," "Receivable (recoveries)," "ERP consolidation plan," "Professional Fees," "Unusual credits triggered by executive departures," & "Divestitures," all of which have been recorded in Selling, General & Administrative Expenses. (e) Acquisition costs reflect amounts included in gross profit for inventory step-ups associated with completed acquisitions and third-party consulting fees incurred in evaluating potential acquisition targets. (f) Reflects unusual compensation costs recorded unrelated to our MAP to Growth initiative. (g) Reflects the net gain associated with the sale of certain real property assets within our CPG segment during Q2 fiscal 2022. (h) Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the Company's core business operations. (i) Adjusted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 May 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,118 $ 192,851 $ 201,672 Trade accounts receivable 1,388,168 1,224,426 1,479,301 Allowance for doubtful accounts (48,041 ) (50,932 ) (46,669 ) Net trade accounts receivable 1,340,127 1,173,494 1,432,632 Inventories 1,389,591 1,040,923 1,212,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 355,024 352,153 304,887 Total current assets 3,316,860 2,759,421 3,151,809 Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost 2,187,570 2,035,005 2,132,915 Allowance for depreciation (1,061,701 ) (1,011,928 ) (1,028,932 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,125,869 1,023,077 1,103,983 Other Assets Goodwill 1,341,580 1,338,465 1,337,868 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 581,909 611,427 592,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 295,384 302,701 307,797 Deferred income taxes 16,201 23,368 18,914 Other 171,710 196,440 195,074 Total other assets 2,406,784 2,472,401 2,451,914 Total Assets $ 6,849,513 $ 6,254,899 $ 6,707,706 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 679,596 $ 655,502 $ 800,369 Current portion of long-term debt 3,713 302,719 603,454 Accrued compensation and benefits 197,266 180,549 262,445 Accrued losses 25,795 25,283 24,508 Other accrued liabilities 383,664 319,536 325,632 Total current liabilities 1,290,034 1,483,589 2,016,408 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,841,066 2,163,274 2,083,155 Operating lease liabilities 254,217 259,962 265,139 Other long-term liabilities 292,101 404,548 276,990 Deferred income taxes 80,010 105,770 82,186 Total long-term liabilities 3,467,394 2,933,554 2,707,470 Total liabilities 4,757,428 4,417,143 4,723,878 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; none issued - - - Common stock (outstanding 129,090; 129,677; 129,199) 1,291 1,297 1,292 Paid-in capital 1,113,025 1,073,039 1,096,147 Treasury stock, at cost (756,872 ) (675,471 ) (717,019 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (601,046 ) (573,745 ) (537,337 ) Retained earnings 2,334,063 2,010,991 2,139,346 Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity 2,090,461 1,836,111 1,982,429 Noncontrolling interest 1,624 1,645 1,399 Total equity 2,092,085 1,837,756 1,983,828 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,849,513 $ 6,254,899 $ 6,707,706

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 300,821 $ 259,911 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 76,750 75,975 Restructuring charges, net of payments - (2,107 ) Fair value adjustments to contingent earnout obligations - 2,470 Deferred income taxes (4,196 ) (6,130 ) Stock-based compensation expense 16,877 17,010 Net loss on marketable securities 2,812 1,817 Net (gain) on sales of assets - (42,242 ) Other (104 ) (7 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases and sales of businesses: Decrease in receivables 72,931 80,510 (Increase) in inventory (189,487 ) (124,941 ) (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (23,025 ) (15,165 ) (Decrease) in accounts payable (95,502 ) (29,291 ) (Decrease) in accrued compensation and benefits (62,724 ) (73,449 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued losses 1,465 (3,322 ) Increase in other accrued liabilities 94,297 18,316 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 190,915 159,355 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (113,463 ) (101,416 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (47,542 ) (114,231 ) Purchase of marketable securities (10,309 ) (9,476 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 7,071 6,179 Proceeds from sales of assets - 50,599 Other 236 (55 ) Cash (Used For) Investing Activities (164,007 ) (168,400 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Additions to long-term and short-term debt 517,785 104,377 Reductions of long-term and short-term debt (351,795 ) (733 ) Cash dividends (105,640 ) (100,725 ) Repurchases of common stock (25,000 ) (12,500 ) Shares of common stock returned for taxes (14,825 ) (9,959 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration (3,705 ) (5,714 ) Other (2,627 ) (710 ) Cash Provided By (Used For) Financing Activities 14,193 (25,964 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (10,655 ) (18,844 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 30,446 (53,853 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 201,672 246,704 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 232,118 $ 192,851

