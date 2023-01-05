Anzeige
05.01.2023
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, January 5

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B6RMDP68

Issuer Name

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Shares on loan

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Invesco Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Atlanta

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.9793880.28443510.26382317825962
Position of previous notification (if applicable)10.4047960.00000010.404796

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B6RMDP68173319629.979388
Sub Total 8.A173319629.979388%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Shares lent to third parties4940000.284435
Sub Total 8.B14940000.284435%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Invesco Ltd.Invesco Asset Management Limited9.9771330.28443510.261568%
Invesco Ltd.Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH0.0022560.0000000.002256%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Refer to section 9 for detail of proxy holders' and % of voting rights held. Voting authority is held until it is revoked by the client / the relevant Investment Management Agreement is terminated.

12. Date of Completion

05-Jan-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Henley-on-Thames

