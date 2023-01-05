The "Estonia: CBD and Cannabis Regulation 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of the legal regime for CBD, hemp and cannabis in Estonia.

Hemp grown from EU-certified seeds or of less than 0.2% THC is exempt from the legal definition of cannabis in Estonia. There have been no introduced bills to alter the cannabis and hemp sector in recent years and it is unlikely that we will see any change in the foreseeable future.

It covers all policy areas from cultivation and processing to extracts and finished products, as well as the country's medical and recreational regime.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Hemp Plant

4 Extracts As Finished Products

5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

6 Import/Export

7 Medical Cannabis

8 Recreational Cannabis

9 Relevant Laws

10 Relevant Bodies

