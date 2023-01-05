provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Number of real

voting rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 December 2022 143,849,042 143,670,123 143,849,042

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

