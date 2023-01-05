Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, presents its financial reporting schedule for 2023(1)

Annonce Date* 2022 full-year results Thursday, April 6th, 2023 Before the market opening Annual shareholders meeting Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 2023 first-half results Thursday, September 28th, 2023 Before the market opening

(1)This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 80 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005543/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

Chairman of the Board

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Éric Dessertenne

Chief Executive Officer

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Margaux Puech

mpuech@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)7 86 16 01 09