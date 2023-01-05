Bloomberg Launches New Historically Black College Trading Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Bloomberg for Education and Bloomberg Human Resources put the finance knowledge of more than 60 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to the test in a new environmental, social, governance (ESG) trading challenge event.

This event, called the Bloomberg and HBCU ESG Trading Challenge, is a virtual investment competition taking place entirely on the Bloomberg Terminal. Students from Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Hampton University, Morehouse College and Morgan State University were among the first group of students to participate. Students invested $1 million virtual US dollars across securities while receiving support from faculty advisors and training from Bloomberg employees.

The winner was decided based on the trade performance of each participant. Darren Stephens, a sophomore at Clark Atlanta University came out on top. "This was my first time interacting with the Bloomberg Terminal and the Bloomberg team did a great job teaching me how to navigate and complete analytical research on companies," said Stephens. "I learned through this experience that investing requires you to take risks."

This initiative stemmed from the annual Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, Bloomberg's flagship Terminal-based investment competition. The Bloomberg and HBCU ESG Trading Challenge is geared towards Black students in the US who are typically underrepresented in the finance industry. It was created to help HBCU students build marketable skills and knowledge needed to compete for finance jobs.

As part of their participation, students were among the first group of users to access the Bloomberg for Education ESG Certificate course focused on sustainable investing, an increasingly relevant area of finance. Upon completion of the course, students receive a certificate of completion that they can put on their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

"Bloomberg for Education aims to better equip university students for the everchanging financial world," said Emily Perrucci, Bloomberg Global Head of User Support. "These interactive courses give students the opportunity to grow their working knowledge and familiarize themselves with the Bloomberg Terminal."

Students who participate in the challenge also receive direct access to Bloomberg recruiters who provide professional development support around interviewing and resume creation.

The Bloomberg and HBCU ESG Trading Challenge is the latest addition to Bloomberg's ever-growing relationship with HBCUs nationwide and represents Bloomberg's commitment to nurturing a pipeline of diverse talent across financial services.

About Bloomberg for Education

Bloomberg for Education helps universities incorporate the Bloomberg Terminal into their academic programs to better prepare students for the global job market. Universities around the globe use Bloomberg to bring the real world of finance into the classroom, providing students with access to the same information platform used by leading decision makers in business, finance and government.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

