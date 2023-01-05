Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
05.01.2023
Rayonier Holds Its First U.S. Employee Planting Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Rayonier invited nonforestry employees into the woods recently for its first-ever employee planting day in the U.S. Under the guidance of company foresters, about 50 employees planted 4,000 seedlings on a Rayonier forest tract near their Florida headquarters. Working in fields like accounting, IT and HR, these employees enable Rayonier to be the steward of more than 2 1/2 million acres of land, but they rarely get to work in the woods themselves. The event, called More than Planting, gave them the chance to play a direct role in reforesting a forest that has been planted and replanted four times now. The seedlings came from seeds developed in Rayonier's orchards and grown for 18 months in Rayonier's nursery. As a sustainable forestry company, Rayonier plants more than 30 million seedlings every year across the U.S. and New Zealand.

Rayonier, Thursday, January 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734243/Rayonier-Holds-Its-First-US-Employee-Planting-Day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
