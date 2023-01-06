EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated filed a Form 8-K containing the transactions and related material definitive agreements entered into by the Company with key financial stakeholders to support debt refinancing. The full text of this release is available on the company's website at: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=16301873
