For ZOVOO, the innovation leader in the disposable e-cigarette industry, 2022 was a year of all-around breakthrough. With the spirit of continuous innovation and excellence, ZOVOO has won 12 Vape Awards in the space of a year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005468/en/

Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future (Graphic: Business Wire)

ZOVOO has won industry-certified brand accolades throughout the year, including the VAPOUROUND Best Newcomer Winner and Official Gold Sponsor, VAPEHK Best Disposable Brand Winner, ECIGCLICK Best Disposable Vape Runner-up, and a number of its star series DRAGBAR disposables have won unanimous praise from vaping media.

Innovation in technology, making meaningful changes for vapers

ZOVOO's parent company ICCPP insists on independent R&D, with 4 major research institutes, 6 manufacturing and processing bases, and an Everest Lab established with reference to CNAS standards.

In 2022, ZOVOO launched the Gene Tree Special Edition and the first ultra-thin ceramic core disposable product, DRAGBAR Z700 GT, which lead to technological changes in the industry and a huge improvement in user experience.

However, this is just the start of ZOVOO's effort to push vaping technology forward. ZOVOO plans to increase R&D investment in 2023, make more meaningful changes for vapers with technological innovation, and bring higher quality products and services to the market.

Diversified product layout, creating a new ecology of full-scene vaping

With forward-looking design concept and diversified product layout, ZOVOO creates professional products that meet vapers' needs in a multi-dimensional way, covering the full-scene vaping experience of users.

In 2022, ZOVOO's products have also received 8 awards in various vaping media's best lists. DRAGBAR B5000, R6000, F8000 and DRAGBAR Z700 GT was awarded as the Best Disposable Vapes by VAPING360, VERSED VAPER, VAPEHK, VAPING VIBE, etc.

Others such as DRAGBAR 600S have also appeared in popular media sites and enjoyed a great reputation among vapers. Furthermore, DRAGBAR B5000 has received near-perfect ratings in a number of reviews, and many e-cigarette media have stated that it is one of the best disposables available today.

Founded in 2020, ZOVOO has always adhered to the brand concept of "user-focused". ZOVOO will move forward with reputation, create the best user experience with the best technology, and pursue a better future of the vaping industry!

WARNING THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN NICOTINE WHICH IS A HIGHLY ADDICTIVE SUBSTANCE.

Website: https://www.izovoo.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zovoo_official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zovootechofficial

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zovoofans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005468/en/

Contacts:

Shenzhen Woody Vapes Technology Co., Ltd.

Fiona Fan

fiona.fan@voopootech.com

https://www.izovoo.com/