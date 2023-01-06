Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2023.

Events Dates* 2022 Full-Year Annual Revenue Monday January 16, 2023 2022 Full-Year Results Monday April 3, 2023 2023 First-Quarter Revenue Monday 17 April, 2023 Annual General Meeting Tuesday May 16, 2023 2023 First-Half Revenue Monday July 17, 2023 2023 First-Half Results Monday September 18, 2023 2023 Third-Quarter Revenue Wednesday October 11, 2023

(*) Subject to modifications. Press releases will be published before market open.

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER® range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2021, the Company posted revenue of €11.1 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005880/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent

Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

arouille@newcap.fr