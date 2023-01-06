Das Instrument IBE5 US4507371015 IBERDROLA ADR/1 EO 3 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.01.2023

The instrument IBE5 US4507371015 IBERDROLA ADR/1 EO 3 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2023



Das Instrument 8STN US83587F2020 SORRENTO THER.NEW DL-0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.01.2023

The instrument 8STN US83587F2020 SORRENTO THER.NEW DL-0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2023

