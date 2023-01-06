Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 5
[06.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|202,138,641.16
|8.6462
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|878,666.50
|87.1693
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,068,674.21
|99.3286
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,159,144.50
|105.5062
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|5,972,553.03
|103.8362
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,562,813.51
|101.7486
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|5,000
|4,087,167.23
|96.8776
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|EUR
|0
|62,418,156.96
|8.9352
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de