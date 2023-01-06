Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Freitag noch rein!? – Noch einmal fast 120 % nach weiterer Meldung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922314 ISIN: BE0003678894 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Tradegate
03.01.23
14:20 Uhr
45,900 Euro
-0,250
-0,54 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BEFIMMO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEFIMMO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,50046,75004.01.
45,85046,55003.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2023 | 08:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Befimmo SA: Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA acquires control of 100% of Befimmo SA following the simplified squeeze-out and Befimmo SA has left the stock market on 3 january 2023 after close of trading.

Click here for the full press release:

Attachment

  • Befimmo SA - Results Offer 2023.01.06

BEFIMMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.