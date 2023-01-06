Click here for the full press release:
Attachment
- Befimmo SA - Results Offer 2023.01.06
BEFIMMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|45,500
|46,750
|04.01.
|45,850
|46,550
|03.01.
Click here for the full press release:
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:06
|Befimmo SA: Alexandrite Monnet Belgian Bidco SA acquires control of 100% of Befimmo SA following the simplified squeeze-out and Befimmo SA has left the stock market on 3 january 2023 after close of trading.
|Click here for the full press release:
Attachment
Befimmo SA - Results Offer 2023.01.06
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|XFRA DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM BOERSE FRANKFURT - 03.01.2023
|The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 03.01.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.01.2023ISIN NameAU0000160905 AUSTRAL.+NW.ZEAL.BK.GRP.AU0000233538 SYNERGIA...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.01.2023
|Das Instrument ET1 AT0000A1PY49 CLEEN ENERGY AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 The instrument ET1 AT0000A1PY49 CLEEN ENERGY AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2023Das...
► Artikel lesen
|20.12.22
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (20.12.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) 2020 BULKERS LTD BMG9156K1018 0,08 USD 0,0754 EUR AMBEV SA ADR US02319V1035 0,124 USD 0,1169 EUR BANK FIRST CORPORATION US06211J1007 0...
► Artikel lesen
|19.12.22
|Befimmo SA: The sustainable bank Triodos will move into one of the greenest buildings in Brussels, designed and managed by Befimmo