Context Therapeutics has presented a recap of key highlights of 2022 as well as strategic priorities and operational guidance for 2023. The past year saw the company making progress in advancing both of its pipeline assets, presenting encouraging preliminary data from its ongoing studies in metastatic breast cancer (SMILE trial) and endometrial cancer (OATH trial), signing a collaboration agreement with the Menarini Group (ELONA trial) and finalizing its CNDL6 clinical candidate (CTIM-76). Tight capital markets and bearish investor sentiment drove Context to trim non-essential R&D expenses, extending the cash runway into Q124, past several development milestones. We see the additional data readouts from the Phase II OATH (expected in mid-2023) and SMILE (Q423) trials and Phase Ib ELONA trial (Q423) as key upcoming catalysts for Context.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...