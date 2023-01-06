DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.1538

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82824

CODE: C50U LN

ISIN: LU1681047400

ISIN: LU1681047400

