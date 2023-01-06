DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 316.2726

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 717304

CODE: MMS LN

ISIN: LU1598689153

