DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

06-Jan-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 535.0997

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089

CODE: SMRU LN

ISIN: LU1602145200

