Dow Jones News
06.01.2023 | 10:07
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (XCOG LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.9291

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 229822

CODE: XCOG LN

ISIN: LU1981860585

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1981860585 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      XCOG LN 
Sequence No.:  213974 
EQS News ID:  1529431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

