Freitag, 06.01.2023

WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Tradegate
06.01.23
08:18 Uhr
1,346 Euro
+0,104
+8,37 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
06.01.2023 | 10:48
126 Leser
Hisense and Leica Team Up to Elevate the Laser TV Industry to New Heights

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2023 on January 5th, Leica Cine 1 was displayed at the Hisense booth, which has become a witness to the strong partnership between both sides. In the next phase, as Stephan Albrecht, Managing Director of Leica Smart Projection GmbH, said, Hisense and Leica Camera will continue to consolidate their technology collaboration in the Laser TV segment by launching new products, all in premium segment and all oriented to the next level of image quality.

Leica Cine 1, powered by Hisense Laser TV-Technology, is displayed at CES 2023

Reasons Behind the Cooperation Between Hisense and Leica

In recent years, Hisense has been looking for ways to advance the Laser TV industry, and Leica Camera has been seeking to branch out into Laser TV projection field. The two giant brands decided to join hands for the further development of the TV industry.

When taking about the reasons for this cooperation, Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, said that Leica has been interested to enter the strongly growing Laser TV market, but this would not have been possible without Hisense since it has become a global pioneer in the field of Laser TV with 1,700 related patents.

For Hisense, it has long realized the importance of partnership and working with Leica is in line with its own development needs. Leica's superior optical technology enables Hisense's Laser TVs to deliver sharper and more detailed images, which can lay a solid foundation for the further development of its home theatre and short-focus Laser TVs.

Leica Displayed Its Laser TV, Leica Cine 1, at Hisense Booth at CES 2023

With its innovative triple-RGB laser powered by Hisense's Laser TV technology, Leica Cine 1, displayed at CES 2023, uses the Leica projection lens expertise and the Leica Image Optimization (LIOTM) technology to optimize picture quality and to deliver an ultimate cinematic viewing experience. Over the next years, Hisense and Leica will develop further technologies, all oriented to the next level of premium image quality, making the global Laser TV industry more dynamic.

With Leica's optical expertise, Hisense aims to further expand its global influence as an international company. As Dr. Liu Xianrong, chief scientist and general manager of Hisense Laser Display Co.Ltd. remarked, "The combination of the unique charm of Laser display and Leica's traditional image quality can provide a better viewing experience to consumers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978506/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-and-leica-team-up-to-elevate-the-laser-tv-industry-to-new-heights-301715310.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
