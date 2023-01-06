Anzeige
06.01.2023
Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 6

06 January 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2023 will be held at 11:00 am (UK) on Tuesday 31 January 2023, at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Future Industriesplc
Daniel Maling
David Ormerod		+44 (0) 20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Peter Jacob
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray		+44 (0) 20 72130 880
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Duncan Vasey+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
