Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, January 6
06 January 2023
Hydrogen Future Industries plc
("HFI" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE: HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2023 will be held at 11:00 am (UK) on Tuesday 31 January 2023, at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.
-ENDS-
Enquiries:
|Hydrogen Future Industriesplc
|Daniel Maling
David Ormerod
|+44 (0) 20 3475 6834
|Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
|Ben Simons
|+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
|Peter Jacob
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
|Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray
|+44 (0) 20 72130 880
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
|Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de