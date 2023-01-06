

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Friday after seeing a rebound the previous day as data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline and distillate stockpiles dropped in the week ended December 30th.



Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $78.62 a barrel in choppy trade, while WTI crude futures were virtually unchanged at $73.66.



Oil prices opened the year down nearly 10 percent before recovering some ground on Thursday.



While optimism surrounding China's reopening and expectations of further stimulus measures lent some support, fears of an impending global recession and worries over the Fed's prolonged interest-rate hiking cycle served to cap the upside in prices.



The dollar held near an almost one-month high today after strong ADP private payrolls data and weekly jobless claims figures provided further evidence of a tight labor market and dashed hopes for a change to aggressive Fed policy anytime soon.



Adding to concerns about the economic outlook, Fed members Esther George and James Bullard said that interest rates will stay higher for longer to tame inflation.



