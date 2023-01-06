Following a proposed share consolidation announced in November 2022, OpGen has effected a reverse stock split in the ratio of 1:20. This comes in the wake of a Nasdaq notification received in late August 2022 granting the company a 180-day extension (ending in February 2023) to regain compliance with its listing requirements (minimum threshold price of $1 per share). Given Nasdaq's liquidity and trading volumes, we see Opgen's ability to maintain the listing as crucial to its effectiveness in raising capital to develop its R&D pipeline and grow its commercial portfolio. While our overall valuation remains unchanged at $67.5m, the per-share valuation increases to $23.3/share from $1.2/share, reflecting the share consolidation (2.9m shares outstanding post consolidation versus 58.0m previously).

