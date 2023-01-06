DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.1819

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6848326

CODE: CSHD LN

ISIN: FR0010510800

