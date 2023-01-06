

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde Plc (LIN), a chemical firm, said on Friday that it has acquired the remaining 77.2 percent interest in nexAir, LLC, a packaged gas distributor, for an undisclosed sum.



Linde has been holding a minority interest in nexAir through Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. since 2012.



The acquisition complements Linde's existing packaged gas business and expands its footprint in a core and fast-growing geography across the southeastern U.S.



For 2022, nexAir has reported sales of around $400 million.



