Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2023 / 13:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 19771.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226035

CODE: JPNY LN

ISIN: LU1681039050

