MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 6
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 5 January 2023 was 330.12p (ex income) 332.45p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
06 January 2023
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de