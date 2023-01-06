Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Surprises Community Nonprofits

Giving back during the holidays is something Hormel Foods does best. This year, the company surprised 10 local nonprofit organizations in and around Austin, Minn., with $2,500 checks to be used at their discretion for organizational needs.

AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Leaders and team members from across the Hormel Foods visited the organizations, carrying giant checks and delivering personal messages thanking them for all they do in the community.

"We know that funding is tough anytime during the year, and oftentimes those who work for nonprofits are the last to ask for help. It's just a small token of appreciation for their heroic work and dedication," said Jim Snee, CEO.

The organizations that were selected for these donations are: Mower County Health and Human Services, United Way Success Closet, Recovery is Happening, Immigrant Law Center, Rachel's Hope, Children's Dental Health Services, Mower County Seniors, LIFE Mower County, Crime Victims Resource Center and Independent Management Services.

