Smart Medical Devices Market Size to Grow USD 34760 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Medical Devices Market is Segmented by Type (Blood Glucose Monitors, Heart Rate Monitors, Pulse Oximeters , Blood Pressure Monitors , Breath Analyzer, Medical Tricorder, Smart Clothing, Hearing Aid), by Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Medical Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 12120 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 34760 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Smart Medical Devices Market:

Increased government funding for product research, an increase in the number of people with diabetes, and rising healthcare costs are the main factors driving the expansion of the global market for medical devices.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the growth of new technologies and intelligent wearables in emerging economies would create attractive chances for market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SMART MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

Chronic problems are becoming more and more common. Additionally, a number of lifestyle changes may be connected to this development. One of them is having bad habits like not exercising enough, eating improperly, smoking, drinking, and other vices. Additionally, a number of health issues are influenced by markedly high-stress levels. Additionally, despite having a modern healthcare system and favorable payment policies, the United States has a very high prevalence of chronic illnesses. Another factor propelling the global market for smart medical devices is the growing fitness trend. As more people participate in physical activity for health reasons, such as jogging and playing sports, which promotes the use of medical equipment, the need for smart medical devices rises. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Smart Medical Devices market.

Observing and assessing health data Smart offers a standard for comprehending and spotting any potential health problems. Measurement, tracking, and easy-to-understand presentation of health data are all made possible by personal medical devices. Heart rate monitors are one example of patient monitoring equipment. Heart rate monitors Blood pressure gauges the breathalyzer Smart Clothing and Medical Tricorders are useful for gathering data required for important decisions. Making the right choice at the appropriate moment can frequently increase the likelihood of a successful health outcome. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Smart Medical Devices market.

It is frequently expensive to design, maintain, and fully implement high-quality healthcare systems. Utilizing all of the moving pieces of diagnoses, therapy, and patient monitoring successfully is difficult and frequently depends on exact timing and well-informed response. Medical practitioners may quickly and easily examine a patient's current health status in real-time thanks to health monitoring gadgets, enabling them to make the right choice when it counts. But when these tools are put in the patient's hands and utilized regularly every day, they show their greatest value. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Smart Medical Devices market.

Due to the growing popularity of smartphones and the demand for wearable and medical devices that work with smartphones, the market is growing. Because of the cutting-edge methods already in use, the Smart Medical Devices market is growing on a global scale.

SMART MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET SHARE

The smart medical device market in North America is expanding at the quickest rate and will continue to do so through 2027 as a result of the region's strong healthcare sector and rising acceptance of cutting-edge technologies.

Key Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Apple

Dexcom

Fitbit

F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Inc

NeuroMetrix

Sonova

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Everist Genomics

Vital Connect

Philips Electronics

Sotera Wireless

Omron Corporation

