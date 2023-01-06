Cell Counting Market Size to Grow USD 10120 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cell Counting Market is Segmented by Type ( Spectrophotometer , Cell Counter, Hemocytometer , Flow Cytometer , Hematology Analyzer ), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Research): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global Cell Counting market estimated at USD 8063.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 10120 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Cell Counting Market

One of the reasons influencing the Cell Counting market expansion is the rising demand for biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases. The use of various cell counting tools during the development of biologics, including flow cytometers and spectrophotometers, helps manage the cell concentration in biologics and boosts the market's growth prospects.

COVID-19 had a significant effect on the Cell Counting market expansion. As lymphopenia and eosinopenia were possible COVID-19 indications, the adoption of cell counting instruments significantly increased during the pandemic.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CELL COUNTING MARKET

The cell Counting market is anticipated to rise as hospital blood counts for illness diagnosis become more common. The patient's general health can be determined by looking at the patient's red blood cell count. A hemocytometer is a tool used in hospitals to count blood cells. Medical laboratory staff is under stress since the traditional methods of placing the smear under a microscope and manually counting the cells produce inaccurate findings. A computer-aided system will make it easier to get exact findings faster.

Increasing investment from the government and business, developing better image analysis tools, and improving informatics solutions will all lead to profitable Cell Counting market prospects. Global healthcare industries have seen tremendous expansion thanks to increased investments from both corporate and government entities. Due to the growth of infrastructure, large expenditures have made it possible for research facilities, educational institutions, hospitals, and other medical facilities to purchase the most recent technology in the cell counting field. It is anticipated that the industry will have tremendous potential opportunities due to the increasing inflow of expenditures for research.

The primary element fueling the Cell Counting market expansion is the rising incidence of AIDS and cancer among the world's population. Worldwide incidences of cancer and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) are on the rise, which has greatly boosted the demand for cell counts. Cell counting makes it easier to analyze intra-tumor heterogeneity, a crucial step in determining how quickly the cancer is spreading throughout the patient's body. The diagnosis and identification of primary tumors, metastatic tumors, and circulating cancers are all aided by cell counting. The identification of these malignancies is absolutely essential for the monitoring and therapeutic targeting processes that determine the course of additional treatment.

Numerous research fields, including neuroscience, cancer biology, and immunology, which have lucrative market expansion prospects, are increasingly using cell counting tools. Blood cell counting is essential for the evaluation of numerous diseases, and its usage is likely to rise throughout the forecast period, therefore the market is also expected to experience exponential growth. They are moreover widely employed in cancer research to control intra-tumor heterogeneity, which is crucial for figuring out how cancer progresses. For the purpose of disease monitoring and treatment targeting, cell counting is useful in identifying and classifying primary tumors, circulating tumors, and metastatic cancers.

CELL COUNTING MARKET SHARE

The hospital sector is anticipated to develop fastest. The primary drivers of the market growth include rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D, commercial expansion of several pharmaceutical companies, and rising regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines. Due to the highly developed infrastructure facilities equipped with cutting-edge technologies, expanding numbers of AIDS and cancer patients rely heavily on hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for correct treatment as well as assessment.

By 2027, North America will account for the greatest market share. The market is expanding as a result of increased focus on biomedical, stem cell, and cancer research, as well as the rising incidence of chronic diseases including AIDS and cancer, the availability of an advanced healthcare sector, and government-initiated R&D efforts. Additionally, the region's expansion in the cell counting market has been aided by the widespread availability of important players and early acceptance of cell counting technologies.

Key Companies:

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Tecan Group

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioTek Instruments Inc

BioRad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc

