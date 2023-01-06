NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (02/2023)

The Board of Equinor ASA (Equinor) has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.70 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 per share. The Ex-date is January 9, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor (EQNR). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1111096