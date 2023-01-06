El Dorado, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Jason McGarrh Financial Services unveiled the SMART Advisor Network's Debt-Free 4 Life program designed to help Americans get out of, and stay out of, debt permanently. Utilizing a version of the popularized "snowball" method of debt reduction and their exclusive specially designed insurance contract, clients will have an account to borrow from themselves rather than taking out an amortized loan.

"It's hard to make your money work for you when it is working for someone else," Advisor Jason McGarrh said. "The only people making money off of interest payments on loans are bankers and lending institutions. Unfortunately, the only way to solve this problem is to start making large payments against that debt."

Through the Debt-Free 4 Life program, Jason and his team create plans for clients based on real-life numbers, existing income, budget, and bills. By understanding client lifestyles and current financial situations, they collaborate and provide road maps to debt freedom while creating a nest egg to borrow from.

Jason McGarrh Financial Services is operated by Jason McGarrh as an independent advisor. By operating independently, he chooses the best products and financial institutions to work with for his clients.





"I spent 14 years working with farmers and, after seeing incredible debt obligations, I knew there was a large group of people who needed help and creating a realistic solution," added McGarrh. "What we do isn't based on unrealistic income projections or using a product that pays a corporation the best commissions. I put the best plan together for you."

To learn more, or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit https://jasonmcgarrh.com.

