Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:
- 24,069 shares
- €2,483,094.99
It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 12,751 shares
- €3,137,934.80
Between July 1st, 2022 and December 31st, 2022 have been executed:
- 2,466 purchase transactions
- 2,235 sell transactions
Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 296,190 shares and €29,245,027.80 to the purchase
- 299,127 shares and €29,692,331.70 to the sell
Ipsen
Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With Specialty Care sales of €2.6bn in FY 2021, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,000 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.
