Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2022, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

24,069 shares

€2,483,094.99

It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

€3,137,934.80

Between July 1st, 2022 and December 31st, 2022 have been executed:

2,466 purchase transactions

2,235 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

296,190 shares and €29,245,027.80 to the purchase

299,127 shares and €29,692,331.70 to the sell

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With Specialty Care sales of €2.6bn in FY 2021, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,000 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

