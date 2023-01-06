Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux,
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:
333,942 shares
- €1,632,350.32
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,881
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,194
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,569,330 shares for €104,546,990.99
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,730,658 shares for €109,013,444.90
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity account:
495,270 shares
- €1,160,901.07
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- 4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
4 881
4 569 330
104 546 990,99
5 194
4 730 658
109 013 444,9
01/07/2022
48
22236
511,205.64
67
68000
1,600,040.00
04/07/2022
32
34000
806,140.00
52
34000
815,660.00
05/07/2022
40
52000
1,174,680.00
30
30000
683,400.00
06/07/2022
38
45618
1,022,299.38
60
46874
1,055,602.48
07/07/2022
24
30000
683,700.00
75
45126
1,034,739.18
08/07/2022
34
26148
604,803.24
40
38000
883,500.00
11/07/2022
28
35852
826,747.12
33
34000
787,100.00
12/07/2022
35
24000
551,040.00
33
38000
879,320.00
13/07/2022
32
32000
742,400.00
26
26000
605,800.00
14/07/2022
70
50000
1,140,500.00
8
10000
230,800.00
15/07/2022
18
24000
545,280.00
38
40000
915,200.00
18/07/2022
34
22000
509,960.00
19/07/2022
5
1000
23,330.00
47
39000
928,590.00
20/07/2022
33
34000
807,160.00
22
14000
342,580.00
21/07/2022
17
18000
423,720.00
11
4200
100,926.00
22/07/2022
9
8000
189,600.00
15
12000
286,200.00
25/07/2022
36
30000
715,200.00
27
28000
671,160.00
26/07/2022
93
80000
1,842,400.00
16
16015
370,106.65
27/07/2022
8
4000
93,200.00
80
64985
1,525,197.95
28/07/2022
23
24000
561,120.00
54
50000
1,180,500.00
29/07/2022
6
10000
242,200.00
62
50000
1,215,000.00
01/08/2022
34
35000
854,700.00
33
30000
738,300.00
02/08/2022
25
24000
580,560.00
41
42000
1,023,960.00
03/08/2022
98
80000
1,928,000.00
78
66000
1,601,160.00
04/08/2022
28
36000
862,560.00
45
42000
1,010,940.00
05/08/2022
47
44000
1,053,800.00
28
32000
770,560.00
08/08/2022
48
48000
1,169,280.00
92
56000
1,374,800.00
09/08/2022
32
32000
784,640.00
40
34000
837,080.00
10/08/2022
29
28000
687,400.00
23
28000
690,200.00
11/08/2022
14
16000
396,800.00
69
46000
1,150,000.00
12/08/2022
3
4000
102,280.00
65
46000
1,181,740.00
15/08/2022
43
52000
1,316,640.00
24
10000
255,500.00
16/08/2022
50
38000
952,660.00
37
36000
910,080.00
17/08/2022
52
44000
1,096,480.00
9
12000
300,960.00
18/08/2022
68
40000
975,600.00
13
10000
244,500.00
19/08/2022
54
34000
823,140.00
30
26000
631,540.00
22/08/2022
88
62000
1,457,620.00
23/08/2022
54
48000
1,105,920.00
48
45754
1,061,035.26
24/08/2022
38
34000
778,260.00
17
18000
413,820.00
25/08/2022
28
24500
559,825.00
57
48500
1,116,470.00
26/08/2022
48
55000
1,259,500.00
32
26500
613,740.00
29/08/2022
65
50882
1,128,053.94
41
47000
1,046,690.00
30/08/2022
37
42000
943,740.00
57
45500
1,030,120.00
31/08/2022
26
37500
832,500.00
46
45000
1,006,650.00
01/09/2022
58
42500
936,275.00
11
12500
277,750.00
02/09/2022
8
15000
327,150.00
27
26300
580,441.00
05/09/2022
54
43000
927,080.00
29
37500
815,625.00
06/09/2022
30
40000
873,600.00
31
38000
833,720.00
07/09/2022
54
52500
1,146,075.00
47
66500
1,457,680.00
08/09/2022
40
52500
1,152,375.00
73
64500
1,424,160.00
09/09/2022
6
10000
224,700.00
38
42500
958,375.00
12/09/2022
46
25000
573,250.00
78
57500
1,324,225.00
13/09/2022
45
57500
1,335,150.00
46
53500
1,248,690.00
14/09/2022
85
79500
1,803,060.00
30
25000
570,500.00
15/09/2022
34
50000
1,114,500.00
13
22500
502,875.00
16/09/2022
76
64500
1,400,940.00
16
7500
163,425.00
19/09/2022
45
40000
852,800.00
60
45000
969,750.00
20/09/2022
41
57500
1,221,875.00
10
6154
133,541.80
21/09/2022
52
32500
674,375.00
38
63222
1,327,662.00
22/09/2022
66
42642
909,553.86
31
40000
856,800.00
23/09/2022
64
56628
1,187,489.16
7
12500
263,000.00
26/09/2022
62
70500
1,428,330.00
31
37500
766,500.00
27/09/2022
49
55000
1,090,650.00
30
23000
467,130.00
28/09/2022
49
45000
859,500.00
41
54000
1,040,580.00
29/09/2022
38
46000
879,060.00
36
40000
768,000.00
30/09/2022
4
6000
116,460.00
27
30000
587,100.00
03/10/2022
17
22000
431,200.00
37
42000
831,600.00
04/10/2022
59
42000
868,140.00
05/10/2022
46
49500
1,021,680.00
29
26500
551,995.00
06/10/2022
40
44515
916,563.85
19
24000
497,280.00
07/10/2022
61
56060
1,128,487.80
34
34257
694,046.82
10/10/2022
32
30000
597,000.00
50
39743
792,475.42
11/10/2022
60
50000
985,500.00
29
30000
594,000.00
12/10/2022
54
56000
1,076,880.00
51
48000
927,360.00
13/10/2022
46
44279
851,042.38
61
66000
1,284,360.00
14/10/2022
30
30000
608,700.00
74
60000
1,223,400.00
17/10/2022
14
20000
408,600.00
42
30000
615,900.00
18/10/2022
7
10000
208,600.00
62
50500
1,062,015.00
19/10/2022
30
36500
779,640.00
78
61000
1,311,500.00
20/10/2022
49
44000
933,240.00
44
41505
884,056.50
21/10/2022
37
33000
696,630.00
50
49995
1,066,393.35
24/10/2022
21
20000
435,800.00
89
64000
1,411,840.00
25/10/2022
24
22000
495,000.00
59
47500
1,076,825.00
26/10/2022
31
38000
860,700.00
27
32000
734,080.00
27/10/2022
49
36000
803,880.00
34
42000
942,480.00
28/10/2022
33
20000
446,400.00
31
32000
720,320.00
31/10/2022
26
15000
339,150.00
10
10000
228,100.00
01/11/2022
36
20000
455,800.00
30
20000
459,200.00
02/11/2022
20
22000
500,720.00
03/11/2022
33
24000
537,600.00
26
20000
450,200.00
04/11/2022
46
45000
1,037,250.00
07/11/2022
27
15000
348,000.00
50
49000
1,151,010.00
08/11/2022
24
27500
648,725.00
44
47500
1,126,225.00
09/11/2022
40
48278
1,151,430.30
65
57000
1,372,560.00
10/11/2022
52
60000
1,430,400.00
97
73000
1,751,270.00
11/11/2022
63
47722
1,139,124.14
26
29000
699,480.00
14/11/2022
32
35000
833,000.00
77
44000
1,051,600.00
15/11/2022
70
60000
1,466,400.00
16/11/2022
56
52500
1,290,975.00
68
49500
1,223,145.00
17/11/2022
47
52496
1,281,952.32
46
24500
607,600.00
18/11/2022
10
12500
307,500.00
48
42000
1,035,720.00
21/11/2022
34
24670
609,349.00
27
33000
818,730.00
22/11/2022
17
22000
548,240.00
27
23000
575,000.00
23/11/2022
24
21830
541,602.30
24
26000
647,400.00
24/11/2022
16
16000
401,440.00
49
37500
943,500.00
25/11/2022
26
28000
701,400.00
26
20500
514,960.00
28/11/2022
48
42000
1,041,600.00
8
6500
162,305.00
29/11/2022
41
34000
833,340.00
29
23458
577,301.38
30/11/2022
24
24008
586,035.28
43
34000
833,680.00
01/12/2022
55
54000
1,335,960.00
92
64562
1,602,428.84
02/12/2022
30
40000
992,000.00
42
51980
1,292,742.60
05/12/2022
11
8000
198,640.00
8
6000
150,180.00
06/12/2022
38
42470
1,054,530.10
28
32000
797,120.00
07/12/2022
29
24000
594,720.00
20
23000
571,550.00
08/12/2022
36
28023
686,563.50
20
18500
454,360.00
09/12/2022
12
11000
272,030.00
66
46000
1,144,020.00
12/12/2022
60
41000
1,019,260.00
14
18119
451,887.86
13/12/2022
17
16000
395,040.00
64
50953
1,270,258.29
14/12/2022
22
20500
512,910.00
31
34000
854,760.00
15/12/2022
99
68500
1,698,115.00
13
9165
228,941.70
16/12/2022
75
42473
1,026,147.68
30
36000
873,000.00
19/12/2022
33
37500
909,750.00
39
32000
778,560.00
20/12/2022
79
64000
1,521,280.00
25
20500
488,515.00
21/12/2022
1
2500
59,750.00
43
45541
1,093,894.82
22/12/2022
44
51000
1,229,610.00
14
17500
426,650.00
23/12/2022
42
42000
1,005,900.00
38
36000
865,080.00
27/12/2022
48
50000
1,202,000.00
71
83500
2,013,185.00
28/12/2022
46
60000
1,442,400.00
50
55000
1,324,950.00
29/12/2022
27
20000
478,400.00
56
67750
1,632,775.00
30/12/2022
56
62500
1,508,125.00
30
37500
907,125.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005109/en/
Contacts:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT