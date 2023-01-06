Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux,

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

333,942 shares

- €1,632,350.32

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,881

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,194

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,569,330 shares for €104,546,990.99

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,730,658 shares for €109,013,444.90

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity account:

495,270 shares

- €1,160,901.07

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,566

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,438

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,336,723 shares for €121,439,201.00

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,894,453 shares for €109,929,794.52

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- 4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 4 881 4 569 330 104 546 990,99 5 194 4 730 658 109 013 444,9 01/07/2022 48 22236 511,205.64 67 68000 1,600,040.00 04/07/2022 32 34000 806,140.00 52 34000 815,660.00 05/07/2022 40 52000 1,174,680.00 30 30000 683,400.00 06/07/2022 38 45618 1,022,299.38 60 46874 1,055,602.48 07/07/2022 24 30000 683,700.00 75 45126 1,034,739.18 08/07/2022 34 26148 604,803.24 40 38000 883,500.00 11/07/2022 28 35852 826,747.12 33 34000 787,100.00 12/07/2022 35 24000 551,040.00 33 38000 879,320.00 13/07/2022 32 32000 742,400.00 26 26000 605,800.00 14/07/2022 70 50000 1,140,500.00 8 10000 230,800.00 15/07/2022 18 24000 545,280.00 38 40000 915,200.00 18/07/2022 34 22000 509,960.00 19/07/2022 5 1000 23,330.00 47 39000 928,590.00 20/07/2022 33 34000 807,160.00 22 14000 342,580.00 21/07/2022 17 18000 423,720.00 11 4200 100,926.00 22/07/2022 9 8000 189,600.00 15 12000 286,200.00 25/07/2022 36 30000 715,200.00 27 28000 671,160.00 26/07/2022 93 80000 1,842,400.00 16 16015 370,106.65 27/07/2022 8 4000 93,200.00 80 64985 1,525,197.95 28/07/2022 23 24000 561,120.00 54 50000 1,180,500.00 29/07/2022 6 10000 242,200.00 62 50000 1,215,000.00 01/08/2022 34 35000 854,700.00 33 30000 738,300.00 02/08/2022 25 24000 580,560.00 41 42000 1,023,960.00 03/08/2022 98 80000 1,928,000.00 78 66000 1,601,160.00 04/08/2022 28 36000 862,560.00 45 42000 1,010,940.00 05/08/2022 47 44000 1,053,800.00 28 32000 770,560.00 08/08/2022 48 48000 1,169,280.00 92 56000 1,374,800.00 09/08/2022 32 32000 784,640.00 40 34000 837,080.00 10/08/2022 29 28000 687,400.00 23 28000 690,200.00 11/08/2022 14 16000 396,800.00 69 46000 1,150,000.00 12/08/2022 3 4000 102,280.00 65 46000 1,181,740.00 15/08/2022 43 52000 1,316,640.00 24 10000 255,500.00 16/08/2022 50 38000 952,660.00 37 36000 910,080.00 17/08/2022 52 44000 1,096,480.00 9 12000 300,960.00 18/08/2022 68 40000 975,600.00 13 10000 244,500.00 19/08/2022 54 34000 823,140.00 30 26000 631,540.00 22/08/2022 88 62000 1,457,620.00 23/08/2022 54 48000 1,105,920.00 48 45754 1,061,035.26 24/08/2022 38 34000 778,260.00 17 18000 413,820.00 25/08/2022 28 24500 559,825.00 57 48500 1,116,470.00 26/08/2022 48 55000 1,259,500.00 32 26500 613,740.00 29/08/2022 65 50882 1,128,053.94 41 47000 1,046,690.00 30/08/2022 37 42000 943,740.00 57 45500 1,030,120.00 31/08/2022 26 37500 832,500.00 46 45000 1,006,650.00 01/09/2022 58 42500 936,275.00 11 12500 277,750.00 02/09/2022 8 15000 327,150.00 27 26300 580,441.00 05/09/2022 54 43000 927,080.00 29 37500 815,625.00 06/09/2022 30 40000 873,600.00 31 38000 833,720.00 07/09/2022 54 52500 1,146,075.00 47 66500 1,457,680.00 08/09/2022 40 52500 1,152,375.00 73 64500 1,424,160.00 09/09/2022 6 10000 224,700.00 38 42500 958,375.00 12/09/2022 46 25000 573,250.00 78 57500 1,324,225.00 13/09/2022 45 57500 1,335,150.00 46 53500 1,248,690.00 14/09/2022 85 79500 1,803,060.00 30 25000 570,500.00 15/09/2022 34 50000 1,114,500.00 13 22500 502,875.00 16/09/2022 76 64500 1,400,940.00 16 7500 163,425.00 19/09/2022 45 40000 852,800.00 60 45000 969,750.00 20/09/2022 41 57500 1,221,875.00 10 6154 133,541.80 21/09/2022 52 32500 674,375.00 38 63222 1,327,662.00 22/09/2022 66 42642 909,553.86 31 40000 856,800.00 23/09/2022 64 56628 1,187,489.16 7 12500 263,000.00 26/09/2022 62 70500 1,428,330.00 31 37500 766,500.00 27/09/2022 49 55000 1,090,650.00 30 23000 467,130.00 28/09/2022 49 45000 859,500.00 41 54000 1,040,580.00 29/09/2022 38 46000 879,060.00 36 40000 768,000.00 30/09/2022 4 6000 116,460.00 27 30000 587,100.00 03/10/2022 17 22000 431,200.00 37 42000 831,600.00 04/10/2022 59 42000 868,140.00 05/10/2022 46 49500 1,021,680.00 29 26500 551,995.00 06/10/2022 40 44515 916,563.85 19 24000 497,280.00 07/10/2022 61 56060 1,128,487.80 34 34257 694,046.82 10/10/2022 32 30000 597,000.00 50 39743 792,475.42 11/10/2022 60 50000 985,500.00 29 30000 594,000.00 12/10/2022 54 56000 1,076,880.00 51 48000 927,360.00 13/10/2022 46 44279 851,042.38 61 66000 1,284,360.00 14/10/2022 30 30000 608,700.00 74 60000 1,223,400.00 17/10/2022 14 20000 408,600.00 42 30000 615,900.00 18/10/2022 7 10000 208,600.00 62 50500 1,062,015.00 19/10/2022 30 36500 779,640.00 78 61000 1,311,500.00 20/10/2022 49 44000 933,240.00 44 41505 884,056.50 21/10/2022 37 33000 696,630.00 50 49995 1,066,393.35 24/10/2022 21 20000 435,800.00 89 64000 1,411,840.00 25/10/2022 24 22000 495,000.00 59 47500 1,076,825.00 26/10/2022 31 38000 860,700.00 27 32000 734,080.00 27/10/2022 49 36000 803,880.00 34 42000 942,480.00 28/10/2022 33 20000 446,400.00 31 32000 720,320.00 31/10/2022 26 15000 339,150.00 10 10000 228,100.00 01/11/2022 36 20000 455,800.00 30 20000 459,200.00 02/11/2022 20 22000 500,720.00 03/11/2022 33 24000 537,600.00 26 20000 450,200.00 04/11/2022 46 45000 1,037,250.00 07/11/2022 27 15000 348,000.00 50 49000 1,151,010.00 08/11/2022 24 27500 648,725.00 44 47500 1,126,225.00 09/11/2022 40 48278 1,151,430.30 65 57000 1,372,560.00 10/11/2022 52 60000 1,430,400.00 97 73000 1,751,270.00 11/11/2022 63 47722 1,139,124.14 26 29000 699,480.00 14/11/2022 32 35000 833,000.00 77 44000 1,051,600.00 15/11/2022 70 60000 1,466,400.00 16/11/2022 56 52500 1,290,975.00 68 49500 1,223,145.00 17/11/2022 47 52496 1,281,952.32 46 24500 607,600.00 18/11/2022 10 12500 307,500.00 48 42000 1,035,720.00 21/11/2022 34 24670 609,349.00 27 33000 818,730.00 22/11/2022 17 22000 548,240.00 27 23000 575,000.00 23/11/2022 24 21830 541,602.30 24 26000 647,400.00 24/11/2022 16 16000 401,440.00 49 37500 943,500.00 25/11/2022 26 28000 701,400.00 26 20500 514,960.00 28/11/2022 48 42000 1,041,600.00 8 6500 162,305.00 29/11/2022 41 34000 833,340.00 29 23458 577,301.38 30/11/2022 24 24008 586,035.28 43 34000 833,680.00 01/12/2022 55 54000 1,335,960.00 92 64562 1,602,428.84 02/12/2022 30 40000 992,000.00 42 51980 1,292,742.60 05/12/2022 11 8000 198,640.00 8 6000 150,180.00 06/12/2022 38 42470 1,054,530.10 28 32000 797,120.00 07/12/2022 29 24000 594,720.00 20 23000 571,550.00 08/12/2022 36 28023 686,563.50 20 18500 454,360.00 09/12/2022 12 11000 272,030.00 66 46000 1,144,020.00 12/12/2022 60 41000 1,019,260.00 14 18119 451,887.86 13/12/2022 17 16000 395,040.00 64 50953 1,270,258.29 14/12/2022 22 20500 512,910.00 31 34000 854,760.00 15/12/2022 99 68500 1,698,115.00 13 9165 228,941.70 16/12/2022 75 42473 1,026,147.68 30 36000 873,000.00 19/12/2022 33 37500 909,750.00 39 32000 778,560.00 20/12/2022 79 64000 1,521,280.00 25 20500 488,515.00 21/12/2022 1 2500 59,750.00 43 45541 1,093,894.82 22/12/2022 44 51000 1,229,610.00 14 17500 426,650.00 23/12/2022 42 42000 1,005,900.00 38 36000 865,080.00 27/12/2022 48 50000 1,202,000.00 71 83500 2,013,185.00 28/12/2022 46 60000 1,442,400.00 50 55000 1,324,950.00 29/12/2022 27 20000 478,400.00 56 67750 1,632,775.00 30/12/2022 56 62500 1,508,125.00 30 37500 907,125.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT